Denbury (NYSE:DEN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Recap

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) reported its Q1 earnings results on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at 06:30 AM.

Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.

Earnings

Denbury beat estimated earnings by 10.46%, reporting an EPS of $1.69 versus an estimate of $1.53.

Revenue was up $160.70 million from the same period last year.

Past Earnings Performance

Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 4.07% increase in the share price the next day.

Here's a look at Denbury's past performance:

Quarter Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 EPS Estimate 0.70 0.70 0.53 0.30 EPS Actual 0.76 0.74 0.61 0.44 Revenue Estimate 308.32M 277.93M 253.04M 204.61M Revenue Actual 361.90M 343.74M 301.37M 251.16M

