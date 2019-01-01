QQQ
Range
4.94 - 5.07
Vol / Avg.
156.8K/80.9K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.5 - 15.01
Mkt Cap
12.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.07
P/E
-
EPS
-0.1
Shares
2.5B
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Delivery Hero is an online food delivery provider and active delivery service headquartered in Germany. It operates in 49 countries across five continents. Commission rate per order, the company's largest source of revenue, varies across the countries in its four geographic segments--the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East and North Africa--as well as the type of restaurant and the provided service.

Delivery Hero Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Delivery Hero (DELHY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Delivery Hero (OTCPK: DELHY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Delivery Hero's (DELHY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Delivery Hero.

Q

What is the target price for Delivery Hero (DELHY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Delivery Hero

Q

Current Stock Price for Delivery Hero (DELHY)?

A

The stock price for Delivery Hero (OTCPK: DELHY) is $5.04 last updated Today at 6:29:47 PM.

Q

Does Delivery Hero (DELHY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Delivery Hero.

Q

When is Delivery Hero (OTCPK:DELHY) reporting earnings?

A

Delivery Hero does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Delivery Hero (DELHY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Delivery Hero.

Q

What sector and industry does Delivery Hero (DELHY) operate in?

A

Delivery Hero is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.