Strategic Investment In Delivery Hero

Uber acquired an additional 13.6 million shares from Prosus, representing about 4.5% of Delivery Hero’s issued capital, deepening its strategic alignment with the global delivery platform.

The deal would bring Uber’s total stake in Delivery Hero to about 7%, according to a Bloomberg report.

Delivery Hero CEO Niklas Östberg said Uber’s increased investment is a “meaningful endorsement” of the company’s platform and long-term strategy.

Delivery Hero operates in around 65 countries and focuses on food delivery and quick commerce, offering groceries and household goods in under an hour.

$10 Billion AV Push And Global Partnerships

The move comes as Uber accelerates its autonomous vehicle push, committing nearly $10 billion to its robotaxi strategy, including $2.5 billion in equity investments and $7.5 billion to scale its fleet.

AI Costs And Automation Efforts

The financial pressure is already building. Uber’s R&D expenses rose 9% to $3.4 billion in 2025, and the company expects that figure to keep climbing—suggesting AI may be as much a cost driver as a productivity lever.

Critical Levels To Watch for UBER Stock

Uber is trading in the middle-to-lower end of its $68.46–$101.99 52-week range, reflecting a recovery phase. The stock is 6.5% above its 20-day SMA, indicating improving short-term momentum.

However, it remains 1.5% below its 100-day SMA, signaling lingering resistance near prior breakdown levels.

Over the past 12 months, the stock has gained 1.65%, suggesting consolidation rather than a sustained uptrend. It remains well below the $101.99 high and only modestly above the $68.46 low.

The setup keeps focus on whether the current rebound can evolve into a sustained trend.

Key Resistance : $78.50 — a level where rallies have recently stalled, and sellers may reappear.

: $78.50 — a level where rallies have recently stalled, and sellers may reappear. Key Support: $68.50 — an area where buyers have tended to step in and defend pullbacks.

Earnings Preview & Analyst Consensus

Following last quarter’s results, investors are now tracking the path toward the next reporting date on May 6, 2026 (confirmed).

EPS Estimate : 71 cents (Down from 83 cents YoY)

: 71 cents (Down from 83 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $13.28 Billion (Up from $11.53 Billion YoY)

: $13.28 Billion (Up from $11.53 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 16.2x (Suggests fair valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy Rating with an average price target of $106.52. Recent analyst moves include:

Wells Fargo : Overweight (Lowers Target to $95.00) (March 30)

: Overweight (Lowers Target to $95.00) (March 30) BTIG : Buy (Maintains Target to $100.00) (March 17)

: Buy (Maintains Target to $100.00) (March 17) BTIG: Buy (Maintains Target to $100.00) (March 4)

UBER Stock Price Activity: Uber Technologies shares were up 1.16% at $77.37 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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