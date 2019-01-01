Delaware Investments Div & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The company's investment objective is to seek high current income, while its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its objectives by investing at least 65% of its total assets in income-generating equity securities across any market capitalization, including dividend-paying common stocks, convertible securities, preferred stocks, and other equity-related securities; and rest in the nonconvertible debt securities.