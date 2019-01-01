QQQ
Range
10.39 - 10.43
Vol / Avg.
6.8K/25.2K
Div / Yield
0.82/7.95%
52 Wk
9.52 - 12.19
Mkt Cap
79.2M
Payout Ratio
62.23
Open
10.43
P/E
5.94
EPS
0
Shares
7.6M
Outstanding
Delaware Investments Div & Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end management investment company. The company's investment objective is to seek high current income, while its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The Fund seeks to achieve its objectives by investing at least 65% of its total assets in income-generating equity securities across any market capitalization, including dividend-paying common stocks, convertible securities, preferred stocks, and other equity-related securities; and rest in the nonconvertible debt securities.

Analyst Ratings

Delaware Investments Div Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Delaware Investments Div (DDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Delaware Investments Div (NYSE: DDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Delaware Investments Div's (DDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Delaware Investments Div.

Q

What is the target price for Delaware Investments Div (DDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Delaware Investments Div

Q

Current Stock Price for Delaware Investments Div (DDF)?

A

The stock price for Delaware Investments Div (NYSE: DDF) is $10.41 last updated Today at 3:54:17 PM.

Q

Does Delaware Investments Div (DDF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 17, 2022.

Q

When is Delaware Investments Div (NYSE:DDF) reporting earnings?

A

Delaware Investments Div does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Delaware Investments Div (DDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Delaware Investments Div.

Q

What sector and industry does Delaware Investments Div (DDF) operate in?

A

Delaware Investments Div is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.