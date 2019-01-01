QQQ
Range
5.9 - 6.25
Vol / Avg.
60.3K/107.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.13 - 23.1
Mkt Cap
208.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6
P/E
-
EPS
-0.33
Shares
35.4M
Outstanding
Cyteir Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing the next generation of precision oncology medicines that inhibit DNA damage repair and cause cancer cell death through a therapeutic strategy known as synthetic lethality. Its lead program, CYT-0851, as well as next-generation drug candidate CYT-1853, exploits a novel gain-of-function synthetically lethal relationship between overexpression of a family of DNA damaging genes called cytidine deaminases, and functional inhibition of homologous recombination, a DNA repair pathway critical for the survival of some cancers.

Cyteir Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cyteir Therapeutics (CYT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cyteir Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CYT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cyteir Therapeutics's (CYT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cyteir Therapeutics.

Q

What is the target price for Cyteir Therapeutics (CYT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cyteir Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CYT) was reported by Northland Capital Markets on February 7, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting CYT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 171.19% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cyteir Therapeutics (CYT)?

A

The stock price for Cyteir Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CYT) is $5.9 last updated Today at 5:34:22 PM.

Q

Does Cyteir Therapeutics (CYT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 25, 2015 to stockholders of record on November 6, 2015.

Q

When is Cyteir Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYT) reporting earnings?

A

Cyteir Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 23, 2022.

Q

Is Cyteir Therapeutics (CYT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cyteir Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Cyteir Therapeutics (CYT) operate in?

A

Cyteir Therapeutics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.