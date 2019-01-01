QQQ
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Air Freight & Logistics
Cosmos Group Holdings Inc is a company engaged in the artificial intelligence (AI) educational business, seeking to improve upon traditional methods and practices. Through the development of AI in education, supports teaching and promotes individualized learning through Augmented Reality (AR), Virtual Reality (VR), Facial Recognition (FR), Knowledge Engine, Robotics, and Voice-based Query Answering among others.

Cosmos Gr Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cosmos Gr Hldgs (COSG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cosmos Gr Hldgs (OTCPK: COSG) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Cosmos Gr Hldgs's (COSG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cosmos Gr Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Cosmos Gr Hldgs (COSG) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cosmos Gr Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Cosmos Gr Hldgs (COSG)?

A

The stock price for Cosmos Gr Hldgs (OTCPK: COSG) is $4 last updated Wed Dec 29 2021 15:01:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cosmos Gr Hldgs (COSG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cosmos Gr Hldgs.

Q

When is Cosmos Gr Hldgs (OTCPK:COSG) reporting earnings?

A

Cosmos Gr Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cosmos Gr Hldgs (COSG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cosmos Gr Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Cosmos Gr Hldgs (COSG) operate in?

A

Cosmos Gr Hldgs is in the Industrials sector and Air Freight & Logistics industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.