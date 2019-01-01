QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.2K
Div / Yield
1.32/1.34%
52 Wk
83.86 - 138.94
Mkt Cap
13.7B
Payout Ratio
50.39
Open
-
P/E
40.06
Shares
139.5M
Outstanding
Croda is a British speciality chemicals company with 60% of sales generated outside Europe. The company has four segments: consumer care, life sciences, performance technologies, and industrial chemicals. Personal care produces speciality and active ingredients for cosmetics and skin/hair care. The life sciences business manufactures products for healthcare and agrochemicals. Performance technologies produces additives for industrial products. Industrial chemicals largely sells byproducts from the other business lines.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Croda International Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Croda International (COIHF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Croda International (OTCPK: COIHF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Croda International's (COIHF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Croda International.

Q

What is the target price for Croda International (COIHF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Croda International

Q

Current Stock Price for Croda International (COIHF)?

A

The stock price for Croda International (OTCPK: COIHF) is $98.335428 last updated Thu Feb 17 2022 17:59:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Croda International (COIHF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.01 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 3, 2018 to stockholders of record on August 23, 2018.

Q

When is Croda International (OTCPK:COIHF) reporting earnings?

A

Croda International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Croda International (COIHF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Croda International.

Q

What sector and industry does Croda International (COIHF) operate in?

A

Croda International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.