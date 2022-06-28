ñol

US Government Offers $75M Support For Lipid Systems Expansion Used In mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
June 28, 2022 7:44 AM | 1 min read
  • The U.S. government will provide up to $75 million to expand U.K.-listed Croda International Plc's COIHF U.S. manufacturing capacity of ingredients for lipid systems used in novel therapeutic drugs, such as mRNA vaccines.
  • Croda will also invest up to $58 million.
  • The investment will be used to establish a new lipid facility in Lamar, Pennsylvania. Construction is expected to start later this year, with the new capacity anticipated in 2025. 
  • The investment supports the expansion of Croda's portfolio, by creating a third manufacturing site for lipid systems, alongside Croda's existing Alabaster, Alabama, U.S. (Avanti) and Leek, U.K. capabilities.
  •  The cooperative agreement is a joint award from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), and an arm of the U.S. Department of defense will join forces for preparedness for future health emergencies.
  • Financial Times writes that Pfizer Inc PFEBioNTech SE BNTX and Moderna Inc's MRNA COVID-19 vaccines were the first approved jabs to be made with mRNA technology. 
  • The vaccines rely on bubbles of fat known as lipid nanoparticles to deliver genetic codes that teach the immune system to recognize the virus.
  • Lipid systems offer significant potential as the delivery system for many nucleic acid applications, including novel mRNA-based therapeutics, such as flu vaccines and cancer treatments. 
  • Given the current clinical development pipeline's scale, the lipid systems market is expected to grow significantly over the next ten years.
  • Image by Spencer Davis from Pixabay

