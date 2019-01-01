CognaEducacao SA is one of the largest private educational organizations in Brazil and around the world. The company specializes in undergraduate and postgraduate educational programs with over 2 million students enrolled. It operates across more than 200 campuses and has over 300,000 students enrolled in preschool, elementary, secondary, high school, and postgraduation education. It also operates online educational programs with over 1 million students enrolled. The company also sells various educational materials, textbooks, and publication services. On-campus education revenue drives the majority of the company's revenue, followed by online learning.