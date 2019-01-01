QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary. Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
CognaEducacao SA is one of the largest private educational organizations in Brazil and around the world. The company specializes in undergraduate and postgraduate educational programs with over 2 million students enrolled. It operates across more than 200 campuses and has over 300,000 students enrolled in preschool, elementary, secondary, high school, and postgraduation education. It also operates online educational programs with over 1 million students enrolled. The company also sells various educational materials, textbooks, and publication services. On-campus education revenue drives the majority of the company's revenue, followed by online learning.

CognaEducacao Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CognaEducacao (COGNY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CognaEducacao (OTCPK: COGNY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CognaEducacao's (COGNY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for CognaEducacao.

Q

What is the target price for CognaEducacao (COGNY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for CognaEducacao

Q

Current Stock Price for CognaEducacao (COGNY)?

A

The stock price for CognaEducacao (OTCPK: COGNY) is $0.4382 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 18:26:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CognaEducacao (COGNY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CognaEducacao.

Q

When is CognaEducacao (OTCPK:COGNY) reporting earnings?

A

CognaEducacao does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is CognaEducacao (COGNY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CognaEducacao.

Q

What sector and industry does CognaEducacao (COGNY) operate in?

A

CognaEducacao is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.