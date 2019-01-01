QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
- - -
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
5
Shares
871.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Jun 14, 2021, 8:11AM
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals
Compal Electronics Inc is a Taiwan-based original design manufacturer that produces notebook computers, monitors, and televisions for equipment manufacturers. The firm's operations are organized in single reportable segment Information technology products, which is primarily engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of information technology and mobile communication products. The majority of the firm's revenue is generated from the United States, with the rest coming from China, Netherlands, United Kingdom, and Others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Compal Electronics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Compal Electronics (CMPFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Compal Electronics (OTCPK: CMPFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Compal Electronics's (CMPFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Compal Electronics.

Q

What is the target price for Compal Electronics (CMPFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Compal Electronics

Q

Current Stock Price for Compal Electronics (CMPFF)?

A

The stock price for Compal Electronics (OTCPK: CMPFF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Compal Electronics (CMPFF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on August 29, 2003 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Compal Electronics (OTCPK:CMPFF) reporting earnings?

A

Compal Electronics does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Compal Electronics (CMPFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Compal Electronics.

Q

What sector and industry does Compal Electronics (CMPFF) operate in?

A

Compal Electronics is in the Information Technology sector and Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.