Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/14K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.09 - 0.4
Mkt Cap
10.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
84.2M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Power Nickel Inc, formerly Chilean Metals Inc operates as a resource exploration company. It is engaged in the business of acquiring and exploring mineral properties in Chile and Canada. Its projects include Tierra de Oro, Zulema and Lynn, Parrsboro, and Bass River Properties, among others.

Power Nickel Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Power Nickel (CMETF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Power Nickel (OTCQB: CMETF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Power Nickel's (CMETF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Power Nickel.

Q

What is the target price for Power Nickel (CMETF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Power Nickel

Q

Current Stock Price for Power Nickel (CMETF)?

A

The stock price for Power Nickel (OTCQB: CMETF) is $0.1299 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 19:01:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Power Nickel (CMETF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Power Nickel.

Q

When is Power Nickel (OTCQB:CMETF) reporting earnings?

A

Power Nickel does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Power Nickel (CMETF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Power Nickel.

Q

What sector and industry does Power Nickel (CMETF) operate in?

A

Power Nickel is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.