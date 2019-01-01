Clovis Oncology Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative anti-cancer agents in the United States, the EU, and additional international markets. The firm targets its development programs for the treatment of specific subsets of cancer populations. Its product candidates include Rucaparib and Lucitanib. Rucaparib is an oral small molecule inhibitor of poly ADP-ribose polymerase, is marketed in the United States for two indications specific to the recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer whereas Lucitanib includes Rucaparib Combo and Nivolumab Combo.