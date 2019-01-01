|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.560
|-0.480
|0.0800
|REV
|39.080M
|35.968M
|-3.112M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
Other companies in Clovis Oncology’s space includes: Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX), Gelesis Holdings (NYSE:GLS), Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE), CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC) and Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT).
The latest price target for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on September 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting CLVS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 424.78% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) is $1.715 last updated Today at 2:39:24 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Clovis Oncology.
Clovis Oncology’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Clovis Oncology.
Clovis Oncology is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.