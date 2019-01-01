QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.67 - 1.72
Vol / Avg.
340.8K/4.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
1.69 - 8.95
Mkt Cap
222.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
1.71
P/E
-
EPS
-0.56
Shares
130M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 1 hour ago
Benzinga - Jan 10, 2022, 8:03AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 3:47PM
Benzinga - Dec 9, 2021, 8:07AM
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 8:05AM
Benzinga - Oct 19, 2021, 8:10AM
Benzinga - Oct 7, 2021, 9:01AM
Benzinga - Sep 24, 2021, 7:53AM
Benzinga - Sep 21, 2021, 6:28AM
Benzinga - Sep 20, 2021, 8:06AM
Benzinga - Sep 14, 2021, 2:21PM
Benzinga - Aug 16, 2021, 4:21PM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 6:09AM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 8:57AM
Benzinga - Jul 14, 2021, 8:33AM
Benzinga - Jul 12, 2021, 12:38PM
Benzinga - Jun 28, 2021, 7:08AM
Benzinga - Jun 27, 2021, 10:22AM
Benzinga - Jun 23, 2021, 9:52AM
Benzinga - Jun 23, 2021, 7:09AM
Benzinga - Jun 14, 2021, 9:40AM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Clovis Oncology Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on acquiring, developing and commercializing innovative anti-cancer agents in the United States, the EU, and additional international markets. The firm targets its development programs for the treatment of specific subsets of cancer populations. Its product candidates include Rucaparib and Lucitanib. Rucaparib is an oral small molecule inhibitor of poly ADP-ribose polymerase, is marketed in the United States for two indications specific to the recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube or primary peritoneal cancer whereas Lucitanib includes Rucaparib Combo and Nivolumab Combo.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.560-0.480 0.0800
REV39.080M35.968M-3.112M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Clovis Oncology Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Clovis Oncology (CLVS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Clovis Oncology's (CLVS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Clovis Oncology (CLVS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on September 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 9.00 expecting CLVS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 424.78% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Clovis Oncology (CLVS)?

A

The stock price for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ: CLVS) is $1.715 last updated Today at 2:39:24 PM.

Q

Does Clovis Oncology (CLVS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Clovis Oncology.

Q

When is Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) reporting earnings?

A

Clovis Oncology’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Clovis Oncology (CLVS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Clovis Oncology.

Q

What sector and industry does Clovis Oncology (CLVS) operate in?

A

Clovis Oncology is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.