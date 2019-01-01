QQQ
Cordlife Group Ltd is consumer healthcare company dedicated to safeguarding the well-being of mother and child. Cordlife has processing and storage facilities in six key markets across Asia, namely Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, India, Indonesia and the Philippines. The company has two segments - The Banking segment, comprises cord blood, cord lining, and cord tissue services. The Diagnostics segment comprises Metascreen, which is a non-invasive metabolic screening test specially designed for newborn babies, non-invasive prenatal testing service and Eyescreen, a paediatric eye-screening service.

Cordlife Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cordlife Group (CLIFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cordlife Group (OTCPK: CLIFF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cordlife Group's (CLIFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Cordlife Group.

Q

What is the target price for Cordlife Group (CLIFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Cordlife Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Cordlife Group (CLIFF)?

A

The stock price for Cordlife Group (OTCPK: CLIFF) is $0.27 last updated Mon Jan 03 2022 15:43:06 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Cordlife Group (CLIFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cordlife Group.

Q

When is Cordlife Group (OTCPK:CLIFF) reporting earnings?

A

Cordlife Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Cordlife Group (CLIFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cordlife Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Cordlife Group (CLIFF) operate in?

A

Cordlife Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.