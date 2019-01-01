Cordlife Group Ltd is consumer healthcare company dedicated to safeguarding the well-being of mother and child. Cordlife has processing and storage facilities in six key markets across Asia, namely Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia, India, Indonesia and the Philippines. The company has two segments - The Banking segment, comprises cord blood, cord lining, and cord tissue services. The Diagnostics segment comprises Metascreen, which is a non-invasive metabolic screening test specially designed for newborn babies, non-invasive prenatal testing service and Eyescreen, a paediatric eye-screening service.