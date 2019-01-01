|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-25
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ: CCNC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Code Chain New Continent’s space includes: Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC), Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG), Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS), Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) and DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE).
There is no analysis for Code Chain New Continent
The stock price for Code Chain New Continent (NASDAQ: CCNC) is $0.9412 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:53:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Code Chain New Continent.
Code Chain New Continent’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Code Chain New Continent.
Code Chain New Continent is in the Industrials sector and Trading Companies & Distributors industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.