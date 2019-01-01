QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp is a vacation ownership company that markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) and manages resorts in popular leisure and urban destinations. The firm operates in two segments: Sales of VOIs and financing and Resort Operations and Club Management.

Bluegreen Vacations Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bluegreen Vacations (BVH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE: BVH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bluegreen Vacations's (BVH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Bluegreen Vacations (BVH) stock?

A

The latest price target for Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE: BVH) was reported by Truist Securities on September 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 41.00 expecting BVH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 39.65% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Bluegreen Vacations (BVH)?

A

The stock price for Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE: BVH) is $29.36 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bluegreen Vacations (BVH) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 20, 2020 to stockholders of record on February 5, 2020.

Q

When is Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) reporting earnings?

A

Bluegreen Vacations’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Bluegreen Vacations (BVH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bluegreen Vacations.

Q

What sector and industry does Bluegreen Vacations (BVH) operate in?

A

Bluegreen Vacations is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NYSE.