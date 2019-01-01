QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
16.45 - 17.58
Mkt Cap
3.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
222.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Vistry Group PLC is a construction company that focuses on residential construction. It operates in two segments: Housebuilding, which develops sites across England and provides private and affordable housing; and Partnerships segment, which partners with housing associations and other public sector businesses across England to deliver either the development of private and affordable housing. Some of its Brands are Bovis, Linden, Vistry Partnerships, and Drew Smith. The company has properties at Warwick, Winnersh, Winchester, Rugby, Wokingham, Devon, Cambridge, Bursledon, among others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Vistry Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Vistry Group (BVHMF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vistry Group (OTCPK: BVHMF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vistry Group's (BVHMF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vistry Group.

Q

What is the target price for Vistry Group (BVHMF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vistry Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Vistry Group (BVHMF)?

A

The stock price for Vistry Group (OTCPK: BVHMF) is $16.45 last updated Wed Jul 28 2021 13:57:10 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Vistry Group (BVHMF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Vistry Group.

Q

When is Vistry Group (OTCPK:BVHMF) reporting earnings?

A

Vistry Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vistry Group (BVHMF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vistry Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Vistry Group (BVHMF) operate in?

A

Vistry Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.