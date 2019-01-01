QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Vistry Group PLC is a construction company that focuses on residential construction. It operates in two segments: Housebuilding, which develops sites across England and provides private and affordable housing; and Partnerships segment, which partners with housing associations and other public sector businesses across England to deliver either the development of private and affordable housing. Some of its Brands are Bovis, Linden, Vistry Partnerships, and Drew Smith. The company has properties at Warwick, Winnersh, Winchester, Rugby, Wokingham, Devon, Cambridge, Bursledon, among others.

