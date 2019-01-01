|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
|REV
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Bluerock Residential (AMEX: BRG) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Bluerock Residential.
The latest price target for Bluerock Residential (AMEX: BRG) was reported by Compass Point on December 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting BRG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.85% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Bluerock Residential (AMEX: BRG) is $26.51 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 5, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 22, 2021.
Bluerock Residential’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Bluerock Residential.
Bluerock Residential is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.