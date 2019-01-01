QQQ
Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc is a real estate investment trust (or REIT). The company's objective is to maximize long-term stockholder value by acquiring well-located institutional-quality apartment properties in demographically attractive growth markets across the United States. Its property portfolios include Alexan CityCentre, Alexan Southside, Arium Grandewood, Arium Palmer Ranch and others.

Bluerock Residential Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bluerock Residential (BRG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bluerock Residential (AMEX: BRG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bluerock Residential's (BRG) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bluerock Residential.

Q

What is the target price for Bluerock Residential (BRG) stock?

A

The latest price target for Bluerock Residential (AMEX: BRG) was reported by Compass Point on December 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 27.00 expecting BRG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 1.85% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Bluerock Residential (BRG)?

A

The stock price for Bluerock Residential (AMEX: BRG) is $26.51 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bluerock Residential (BRG) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 5, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 22, 2021.

Q

When is Bluerock Residential (AMEX:BRG) reporting earnings?

A

Bluerock Residential’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Bluerock Residential (BRG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bluerock Residential.

Q

What sector and industry does Bluerock Residential (BRG) operate in?

A

Bluerock Residential is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.