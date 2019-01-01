QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/15.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.14 - 0.26
Mkt Cap
3.6B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
212.22
EPS
0
Shares
15.1B
Outstanding
Banco Comercial Portugues SA or Millennium BCP, is a Portuguese bank operating primarily in Portugal, as well as Poland, Mozambique, and Angola. The bank offers a wide range of retail and corporate banking products and services. The bank's distribution network includes traditional branches, as well as online banking, call centers, mobile banking, ATMs, and point of sale systems. In addition to its emphasis on financial technology, BCP's business model has shifted focus to high-net worth individuals, business lending with growth potential, as well as divestiture of noncore assets in its portfolio. The bank's net revenue is mostly net interest income, with notable net commission and net trading income. Most of BCP's earning assets are loans split nearly evenly between retail and corporate.

Banco Comercial Portugues Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Banco Comercial Portugues (BPCGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCPK: BPCGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Banco Comercial Portugues's (BPCGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Banco Comercial Portugues.

Q

What is the target price for Banco Comercial Portugues (BPCGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Banco Comercial Portugues

Q

Current Stock Price for Banco Comercial Portugues (BPCGF)?

A

The stock price for Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCPK: BPCGF) is $0.24 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 17:02:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Banco Comercial Portugues (BPCGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Banco Comercial Portugues.

Q

When is Banco Comercial Portugues (OTCPK:BPCGF) reporting earnings?

A

Banco Comercial Portugues does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Banco Comercial Portugues (BPCGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Banco Comercial Portugues.

Q

What sector and industry does Banco Comercial Portugues (BPCGF) operate in?

A

Banco Comercial Portugues is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.