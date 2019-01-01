QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/683.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.09 - 0.33
Mkt Cap
166.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.01
Shares
1.2B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sponsored
Bannerman Energy Ltd is engaged in exploration and development of minerals with the majority of its interest in Etango Uranium Project in Namibia. Bannerman's principal asset is Etango Project situated near Rio Tinto's Rossing uranium mine, Paladin's Langer Heinrich uranium mine and CGNPC's Husab uranium mine. The company focuses on the development of large open-pit uranium operations.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bannerman Energy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bannerman Energy (BNNLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bannerman Energy (OTCQB: BNNLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bannerman Energy's (BNNLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bannerman Energy.

Q

What is the target price for Bannerman Energy (BNNLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bannerman Energy

Q

Current Stock Price for Bannerman Energy (BNNLF)?

A

The stock price for Bannerman Energy (OTCQB: BNNLF) is $0.1349 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bannerman Energy (BNNLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bannerman Energy.

Q

When is Bannerman Energy (OTCQB:BNNLF) reporting earnings?

A

Bannerman Energy does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bannerman Energy (BNNLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bannerman Energy.

Q

What sector and industry does Bannerman Energy (BNNLF) operate in?

A

Bannerman Energy is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.