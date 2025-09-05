Nuclear Expansion Faces Uranium Crunch By 2030

The global nuclear energy leaders have met in London, where the World Nuclear Association (WNA) is currently hosting its 50th Symposium. According to these experts, the electricity consumption by data centers next year will be roughly equivalent to that of the country of Japan.

Thus, they believe that tripling capacity by 2050 is the bare minimum required, but a looming uranium shortage is threatening to derail the nuclear energy renaissance. As demand for fuel rises sharply, supplies from existing mines are set to decline.

Output from today’s deposits is expected to halve between 2030 and 2040 as resources are depleted, leaving what it calls a “significant gap” just as global capacity is projected to expand. The Financial Times noted that the WNA has urged miners to accelerate exploration and investment to avert a crunch that could derail nuclear’s role in meeting surging global energy needs.

The explosion of data centers and artificial intelligence infrastructure is creating a steep rise in baseload power needs. Nuclear is one of the few scalable, low-carbon options. Global uranium demand for reactors is forecast to climb from 65,000 tons today to 86,000 tons by 2030 and 150,000 tons by 2040.

Despite the bullish demand outlook, supply constraints remain stubborn. Uranium mining is uniquely challenging to scale: projects can take 10 to 20 years to move from discovery to production, and costs are high. The industry is also unusual in the way its financing works.

Unique Financing Angle

Unlike copper or gold, uranium can be financed with long-term contracts signed years before production begins. Utilities, which cannot afford interruptions in fuel supply, commit to multi-year delivery agreements at fixed or indexed prices. These contracts then serve as collateral for bank financing, de-risking projects that would otherwise be speculative.

Bannerman Energy BNNLF is one of the latest examples of such a deal. The Australia-listed miner signed agreements with two major North American utilities to deliver one million pounds of uranium starting in 2029.

The contracts, covering five years, lock in base pricing with escalation provisions and give banks the confidence that revenue streams will be predictable. This situation allows Bannerman to advance its Etango project in Namibia, expected to be one of Africa’s most significant uranium mines.

Domestic Market Opportunity

Large-scale expansion plans are underway in the domestic U.S market. Former energy secretary Rick Perry and several private developers have unveiled ambitious plans for reactor complexes to serve both power grids and technology firms.

Despite stark political divides, both the Biden and Trump administrations have taken steps to incentivize nuclear buildout with subsidies and permitting reforms. States like New York and Texas are embracing nuclear as a critical part of their long-term energy mix, and tech leaders such as Microsoft MSFT, Alphabet GOOG GOOGL, and Meta META are contracting directly with operators to extend the life of reactors or restart shuttered plants.

“There is more opportunity for nuclear innovators now than even during the dawn of the commercial nuclear age in the 1960s,” Clay Sell, CEO of X-energy, said per The Economist.

“This is the time when new models and new ideas can actually reshape the industry,” he added.

