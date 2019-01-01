QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.9K
Div / Yield
0.27/4.64%
52 Wk
4.79 - 9.67
Mkt Cap
5.3B
Payout Ratio
53.56
Open
-
P/E
11.88
EPS
0.09
Shares
898.9M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Bankinter SA is a bank operating primarily in Spain. Its services include financial planning, asset management, retail banking, corporate banking, treasury, and international banking. Customer loans constitute the overwhelming majority of earning assets on the balance sheet. The bank's strategy emphasizes innovation, as well as both organic and acquisitive growth, including international expansion beginning with Portugal. Bankinter's stated purpose for this expansion is to diversify its revenue base away from traditional spread lending and toward fee and commission income from private banking and asset management. To this end, the company has also placed an increasingly greater emphasis on corporate banking and higher-margin consumer finance.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Bankinter Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bankinter (BKNIY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bankinter (OTCPK: BKNIY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bankinter's (BKNIY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bankinter.

Q

What is the target price for Bankinter (BKNIY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bankinter

Q

Current Stock Price for Bankinter (BKNIY)?

A

The stock price for Bankinter (OTCPK: BKNIY) is $5.85 last updated Thu Jan 27 2022 20:53:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bankinter (BKNIY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 14, 1999 to stockholders of record on Invalid DateTime.

Q

When is Bankinter (OTCPK:BKNIY) reporting earnings?

A

Bankinter does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bankinter (BKNIY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bankinter.

Q

What sector and industry does Bankinter (BKNIY) operate in?

A

Bankinter is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.