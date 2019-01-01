BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment management enterprise based in the United States. It carries out its operations to generate both income and capital appreciation for its investors through its senior and junior secured, unsecured, and subordinated debt securities and loans and equity securities. BlackRock also follows a policy of investing primarily in middle-market companies with adequate annual revenue and positive cash flows. Its investment portfolio includes companies predominantly in the finance sector. Other sectors of investments comprise chemicals, healthcare, consumer goods, and retail.