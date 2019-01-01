QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end investment management enterprise based in the United States. It carries out its operations to generate both income and capital appreciation for its investors through its senior and junior secured, unsecured, and subordinated debt securities and loans and equity securities. BlackRock also follows a policy of investing primarily in middle-market companies with adequate annual revenue and positive cash flows. Its investment portfolio includes companies predominantly in the finance sector. Other sectors of investments comprise chemicals, healthcare, consumer goods, and retail.

BlackRock Capital Inv Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy BlackRock Capital Inv (BKCC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BlackRock Capital Inv (NASDAQ: BKCC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BlackRock Capital Inv's (BKCC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for BlackRock Capital Inv (BKCC) stock?

A

The latest price target for BlackRock Capital Inv (NASDAQ: BKCC) was reported by Wells Fargo on October 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.50 expecting BKCC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.29% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for BlackRock Capital Inv (BKCC)?

A

The stock price for BlackRock Capital Inv (NASDAQ: BKCC) is $4.08 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BlackRock Capital Inv (BKCC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 6, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 15, 2021.

Q

When is BlackRock Capital Inv (NASDAQ:BKCC) reporting earnings?

A

BlackRock Capital Inv’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is BlackRock Capital Inv (BKCC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BlackRock Capital Inv.

Q

What sector and industry does BlackRock Capital Inv (BKCC) operate in?

A

BlackRock Capital Inv is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.