You can purchase shares of BlackRock Capital Inv (NASDAQ: BKCC) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in BlackRock Capital Inv’s space includes: Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN), SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS), Sculptor Capital (NYSE:SCU), Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) and Silvercrest Asset Mgmt (NASDAQ:SAMG).
The latest price target for BlackRock Capital Inv (NASDAQ: BKCC) was reported by Wells Fargo on October 25, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.50 expecting BKCC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 10.29% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for BlackRock Capital Inv (NASDAQ: BKCC) is $4.08 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 6, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 15, 2021.
BlackRock Capital Inv’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for BlackRock Capital Inv.
BlackRock Capital Inv is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.