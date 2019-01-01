QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/173.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.03 - 1.25
Mkt Cap
15M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-2.88
Shares
124.6M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Avianca Holdings SA is a company that represents the integrated operation of several airlines that operate nationally and internationally. The company holds investments primarily in passenger airlines, cargo airlines and related activities including tourism, engineering, maintenance and specialized maintenance services. The company has two reportable segments, Air transportation, and Loyalty. The company offers scheduled air passenger transportation services within Colombia and to Central America, North America, South America, and Europe. The company generates the majority of its revenue from Air transportation segment.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Avianca Hldgs Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Avianca Hldgs (AVHOQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Avianca Hldgs (OTC: AVHOQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Avianca Hldgs's (AVHOQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Avianca Hldgs.

Q

What is the target price for Avianca Hldgs (AVHOQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Avianca Hldgs

Q

Current Stock Price for Avianca Hldgs (AVHOQ)?

A

The stock price for Avianca Hldgs (OTC: AVHOQ) is $0.12 last updated Today at 8:54:49 PM.

Q

Does Avianca Hldgs (AVHOQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Avianca Hldgs.

Q

When is Avianca Hldgs (OTC:AVHOQ) reporting earnings?

A

Avianca Hldgs does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Avianca Hldgs (AVHOQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Avianca Hldgs.

Q

What sector and industry does Avianca Hldgs (AVHOQ) operate in?

A

Avianca Hldgs is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTC.