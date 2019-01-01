QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/88.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.62 - 11.11
Mkt Cap
343.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.08
Shares
34.8M
Outstanding
Aurora Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Aurora Acq Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aurora Acq (AURC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aurora Acq (NASDAQ: AURC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aurora Acq's (AURC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aurora Acq.

Q

What is the target price for Aurora Acq (AURC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aurora Acq

Q

Current Stock Price for Aurora Acq (AURC)?

A

The stock price for Aurora Acq (NASDAQ: AURC) is $9.89 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aurora Acq (AURC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aurora Acq.

Q

When is Aurora Acq (NASDAQ:AURC) reporting earnings?

A

Aurora Acq does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aurora Acq (AURC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aurora Acq.

Q

What sector and industry does Aurora Acq (AURC) operate in?

A

Aurora Acq is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.