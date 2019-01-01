QQQ
America First Multifamily Investors LP is a US-based company engaged in acquiring a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing. It has four reportable segments, namely Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts, and other Investments. The group's major share of revenue is derived from Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments segment. The Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments segment consists of the Partnership's portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds which have been issued to provide construction and permanent financing for the Residential Properties and a commercial property.

America First Multifamily Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy America First Multifamily (ATAX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of America First Multifamily (NASDAQ: ATAX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are America First Multifamily's (ATAX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for America First Multifamily.

Q

What is the target price for America First Multifamily (ATAX) stock?

A

The latest price target for America First Multifamily (NASDAQ: ATAX) was reported by Raymond James on December 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.50 expecting ATAX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 17.19% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for America First Multifamily (ATAX)?

A

The stock price for America First Multifamily (NASDAQ: ATAX) is $6.4 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does America First Multifamily (ATAX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is America First Multifamily (NASDAQ:ATAX) reporting earnings?

A

America First Multifamily’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is America First Multifamily (ATAX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for America First Multifamily.

Q

What sector and industry does America First Multifamily (ATAX) operate in?

A

America First Multifamily is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.