America First Multifamily Investors LP is a US-based company engaged in acquiring a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds that are issued by state and local housing authorities to provide construction and permanent financing. It has four reportable segments, namely Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments, MF Properties, Public Housing Capital Fund Trusts, and other Investments. The group's major share of revenue is derived from Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments segment. The Mortgage Revenue Bond Investments segment consists of the Partnership's portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds which have been issued to provide construction and permanent financing for the Residential Properties and a commercial property.