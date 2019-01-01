QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
9.74 - 9.74
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/22K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.65 - 9.98
Mkt Cap
188.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.74
P/E
-
EPS
0.03
Shares
19.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Altimar Acquisition Corp III is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Altimar Acquisition Corp Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Altimar Acquisition Corp (ATAQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Altimar Acquisition Corp (NYSE: ATAQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Altimar Acquisition Corp's (ATAQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Altimar Acquisition Corp.

Q

What is the target price for Altimar Acquisition Corp (ATAQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Altimar Acquisition Corp

Q

Current Stock Price for Altimar Acquisition Corp (ATAQ)?

A

The stock price for Altimar Acquisition Corp (NYSE: ATAQ) is $9.73 last updated Mon Feb 14 2022 20:59:39 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Altimar Acquisition Corp (ATAQ) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Altimar Acquisition Corp.

Q

When is Altimar Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ATAQ) reporting earnings?

A

Altimar Acquisition Corp does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Altimar Acquisition Corp (ATAQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Altimar Acquisition Corp.

Q

What sector and industry does Altimar Acquisition Corp (ATAQ) operate in?

A

Altimar Acquisition Corp is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.