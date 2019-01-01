QQQ
Abri SPAC I Inc is a blank check company.

Abri SPAC I Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Abri SPAC I (ASPA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Abri SPAC I (NASDAQ: ASPA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Abri SPAC I's (ASPA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Abri SPAC I.

Q

What is the target price for Abri SPAC I (ASPA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Abri SPAC I

Q

Current Stock Price for Abri SPAC I (ASPA)?

A

The stock price for Abri SPAC I (NASDAQ: ASPA) is $9.88 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 14:30:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Abri SPAC I (ASPA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Abri SPAC I.

Q

When is Abri SPAC I (NASDAQ:ASPA) reporting earnings?

A

Abri SPAC I does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Abri SPAC I (ASPA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Abri SPAC I.

Q

What sector and industry does Abri SPAC I (ASPA) operate in?

A

Abri SPAC I is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.