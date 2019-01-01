QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
4.3K/15.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.68 - 1.9
Mkt Cap
29.4M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.54
Shares
23.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Machinery
ARC Group Worldwide Inc provides metal injection molding solutions. Its operating segments include Precision Components Group. The company solutions include metal injection molding, plastic injection molding, clean room plastic injection molding, and rapid and conforming tooling. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States. It serves industries, including aerospace, automotive, consumer durables, and defense, and medical, and others.

ARC Group Worldwide Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy ARC Group Worldwide (ARCW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of ARC Group Worldwide (OTCPK: ARCW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are ARC Group Worldwide's (ARCW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for ARC Group Worldwide.

Q

What is the target price for ARC Group Worldwide (ARCW) stock?

A

The latest price target for ARC Group Worldwide (OTCPK: ARCW) was reported by Imperial Capital on April 12, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting ARCW to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for ARC Group Worldwide (ARCW)?

A

The stock price for ARC Group Worldwide (OTCPK: ARCW) is $1.25 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 16:37:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does ARC Group Worldwide (ARCW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for ARC Group Worldwide.

Q

When is ARC Group Worldwide (OTCPK:ARCW) reporting earnings?

A

ARC Group Worldwide does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is ARC Group Worldwide (ARCW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for ARC Group Worldwide.

Q

What sector and industry does ARC Group Worldwide (ARCW) operate in?

A

ARC Group Worldwide is in the Industrials sector and Machinery industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.