Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
14.68 - 16
Mkt Cap
16.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.32
Shares
1B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Allegro.EU SA is the go-to commerce platform for Polish consumers. The company operates the online marketplace in Poland, Allegro.pl, and the price comparison platform in Poland, Ceneo.pl. It targets the retail market in Poland. It generates revenue primarily through facilitating transactions between buyers and merchants and charging merchants commissions and other fees. The firm operates in two segments: Allegro activity and Ceneo activity.

Analyst Ratings

Allegro.EU SA Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Allegro.EU SA (ALEGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Allegro.EU SA (OTCPK: ALEGF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Allegro.EU SA's (ALEGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Allegro.EU SA.

Q

What is the target price for Allegro.EU SA (ALEGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Allegro.EU SA

Q

Current Stock Price for Allegro.EU SA (ALEGF)?

A

The stock price for Allegro.EU SA (OTCPK: ALEGF) is $16 last updated Thu Sep 16 2021 17:15:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Allegro.EU SA (ALEGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Allegro.EU SA.

Q

When is Allegro.EU SA (OTCPK:ALEGF) reporting earnings?

A

Allegro.EU SA does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Allegro.EU SA (ALEGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Allegro.EU SA.

Q

What sector and industry does Allegro.EU SA (ALEGF) operate in?

A

Allegro.EU SA is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.