Sector: Financials.Industry: Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)
Great Ajax Corp is an externally managed real estate company. The company's primary business is acquiring, investing in and managing a portfolio of mortgage loans. It primarily targets acquisitions of re-performing loans (RPLs) including residential mortgage loans and small balance commercial mortgage loans (SBC loans). Great Ajax operates in a single segment. The company also holds real-estate owned (REO) properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans.

Great Ajax Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Great Ajax (AJX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Great Ajax (NYSE: AJX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Great Ajax's (AJX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Great Ajax (AJX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Great Ajax (NYSE: AJX) was reported by JMP Securities on October 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 15.00 expecting AJX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 25.10% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Great Ajax (AJX)?

A

The stock price for Great Ajax (NYSE: AJX) is $11.99 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Great Ajax (AJX) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 25, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 7, 2022.

Q

When is Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) reporting earnings?

A

Great Ajax’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Great Ajax (AJX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Great Ajax.

Q

What sector and industry does Great Ajax (AJX) operate in?

A

Great Ajax is in the Financials sector and Mortgage Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) industry. They are listed on the NYSE.