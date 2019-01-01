QQQ
Ashmore Group PLC is a value-oriented asset management firm that focuses its investments on emerging markets. It offers a diverse range of both traditional and alternative investment strategies to a global client base, including both institutional and retail investors. The company invests in sovereign debt instruments, currencies, corporate debt, equities, derivatives, private equity, real estate, distressed debt, and other special situations. The firm reports on changes in assets under management as most of its revenue is derived from management fees. The company also benefits from performance fees on its investments.

Ashmore Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Ashmore Group (AJMPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ashmore Group (OTCPK: AJMPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ashmore Group's (AJMPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ashmore Group.

Q

What is the target price for Ashmore Group (AJMPF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Ashmore Group (OTCPK: AJMPF) was reported by Morgan Stanley on September 18, 2012. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting AJMPF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Ashmore Group (AJMPF)?

A

The stock price for Ashmore Group (OTCPK: AJMPF) is $3.79 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 18:23:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Ashmore Group (AJMPF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 7, 2018 to stockholders of record on November 1, 2018.

Q

When is Ashmore Group (OTCPK:AJMPF) reporting earnings?

A

Ashmore Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ashmore Group (AJMPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ashmore Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Ashmore Group (AJMPF) operate in?

A

Ashmore Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.