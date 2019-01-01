Ashmore Group PLC is a value-oriented asset management firm that focuses its investments on emerging markets. It offers a diverse range of both traditional and alternative investment strategies to a global client base, including both institutional and retail investors. The company invests in sovereign debt instruments, currencies, corporate debt, equities, derivatives, private equity, real estate, distressed debt, and other special situations. The firm reports on changes in assets under management as most of its revenue is derived from management fees. The company also benefits from performance fees on its investments.