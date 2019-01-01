AgroFresh Solutions Inc creates agricultural technologies that preserve the quality and value of fresh produce and flowers. One such product is SmartFresh, which blocks the effects of ethylene and delays ripening while leaving no visible residue. Geographically, the company operates in North America, Latin America, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific. The majority of sales are recognized in the EMEA region. The firm provides its solutions to growers, packers, and retailers. Its operating segment includes AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. The company generates maximum revenue from AgroFresh Core segment.