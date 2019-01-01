QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
AgroFresh Solutions Inc creates agricultural technologies that preserve the quality and value of fresh produce and flowers. One such product is SmartFresh, which blocks the effects of ethylene and delays ripening while leaving no visible residue. Geographically, the company operates in North America, Latin America, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific. The majority of sales are recognized in the EMEA region. The firm provides its solutions to growers, packers, and retailers. Its operating segment includes AgroFresh Core and Tecnidex. The company generates maximum revenue from AgroFresh Core segment.

AgroFresh Solutions Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ: AGFS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AgroFresh Solutions's (AGFS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) stock?

A

The latest price target for AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ: AGFS) was reported by BMO Capital on December 17, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.00 expecting AGFS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 61.29% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS)?

A

The stock price for AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ: AGFS) is $1.86 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AgroFresh Solutions.

Q

When is AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) reporting earnings?

A

AgroFresh Solutions’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AgroFresh Solutions.

Q

What sector and industry does AgroFresh Solutions (AGFS) operate in?

A

AgroFresh Solutions is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.