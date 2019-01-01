QQQ
Range
9.77 - 9.79
Vol / Avg.
140.2K/218.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.7 - 13.08
Mkt Cap
560.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.78
P/E
-
EPS
0.08
Shares
57.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Apr 13, 2021, 7:43AM
Benzinga - Mar 11, 2021, 3:58PM
Benzinga - Mar 11, 2021, 1:26PM
Altimeter Growth Corp 2 is a blank-check company. It is formed for the purpose of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-08
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Altimeter Growth Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Altimeter Growth (AGCB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Altimeter Growth (NYSE: AGCB) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Altimeter Growth's (AGCB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Altimeter Growth.

Q

What is the target price for Altimeter Growth (AGCB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Altimeter Growth

Q

Current Stock Price for Altimeter Growth (AGCB)?

A

The stock price for Altimeter Growth (NYSE: AGCB) is $9.78 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:54:30 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Altimeter Growth (AGCB) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Altimeter Growth.

Q

When is Altimeter Growth (NYSE:AGCB) reporting earnings?

A

Altimeter Growth’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 8, 2022.

Q

Is Altimeter Growth (AGCB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Altimeter Growth.

Q

What sector and industry does Altimeter Growth (AGCB) operate in?

A

Altimeter Growth is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.