Advanced Emissions Solns (NASDAQ:ADES), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 9
EPS
$-0.170
Quarterly Revenue
$26.4M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$26.4M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Advanced Emissions Solns using advanced sorting and filters.
Advanced Emissions Solns Questions & Answers
When is Advanced Emissions Solns (NASDAQ:ADES) reporting earnings?
Advanced Emissions Solns (ADES) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 9, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Advanced Emissions Solns (NASDAQ:ADES)?
The Actual EPS was $0.29, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Advanced Emissions Solns’s (NASDAQ:ADES) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $25.5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
