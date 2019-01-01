|Q4 2022
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.970
|1.130
|0.1600
|REV
|252.840M
|261.176M
|8.336M
You can purchase shares of Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Abiomed’s space includes: Steris (NYSE:STE), Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI), Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST), Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) and Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN).
The latest price target for Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 275.00 expecting ABMD to fall to within 12 months (a possible -7.30% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD) is $296.64 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Abiomed.
Abiomed’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Abiomed.
Abiomed is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.