Range
293.04 - 301.18
Vol / Avg.
247.7K/385.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
261.27 - 379.3
Mkt Cap
13.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
295.85
P/E
102.54
EPS
1.01
Shares
45.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Abiomed Inc provides temporary mechanical circulatory support devices that are primarily used by interventional cardiologists and heart surgeons. The firm's products are used for patients in need of hemodynamic support before, during, or after angioplasty and heart surgery procedures. Abiomed receives the majority of revenue from its Impella product portfolio, which includes percutaneous micro heart pumps with integration motors and sensors and percutaneous catheter-based axial flow pumps. Abiomed generates the majority of its revenue in the United States.

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.9701.130 0.1600
REV252.840M261.176M8.336M

Abiomed Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Abiomed (ABMD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Abiomed's (ABMD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Abiomed (ABMD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD) was reported by Morgan Stanley on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 275.00 expecting ABMD to fall to within 12 months (a possible -7.30% downside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Abiomed (ABMD)?

A

The stock price for Abiomed (NASDAQ: ABMD) is $296.64 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Abiomed (ABMD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Abiomed.

Q

When is Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) reporting earnings?

A

Abiomed’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Abiomed (ABMD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Abiomed.

Q

What sector and industry does Abiomed (ABMD) operate in?

A

Abiomed is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.