Quantum Q4 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) released fourth-quarter financial results and hosted an earnings call on Monday. Read the complete transcript below.

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Summary

Quantum Corporation reported Q4 2026 revenue of $78 million, surpassing guidance by $10 million and showing a 27% year-over-year increase.

The company faced supply chain constraints but expects better backlog conversion in the latter half of fiscal 2027, with a current backlog of $45 million.

ActiveScale solutions revenue tripled year-over-year, driven by AI and large-scale data management demands.

The company's financial position improved significantly with a $100 million equity raise and the elimination of term debt, increasing their cash balance by $36.9 million post-transaction.

Quantum plans to maintain flat non-GAAP operating expenses year-over-year and targets a recovery in gross margins towards 40% amid ongoing component pricing challenges.

The company provided guidance for Q1 2027 with expected revenue of $75 million, reflecting 17% growth year-over-year.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR (Operator)

Please go ahead.

Tara Ilges (Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Corporate Secretary)

With that, it's my pleasure to turn the call over to Quantum CEO Hughes Mayrath.

Hughes Mayrath (Chief Executive Officer)

With that, I'll turn it over to Will to go through the financials.

William White, Chief Financial Officer

This includes approximately $2.9 million of interest expense in the quarter that will not continue beyond the fiscal quarter as a result of the recently announced debt elimination, which I will discuss in more detail shortly. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was a positive 1 million above the midpoint of our original guidance and compared to a positive 2.9 million in the fiscal third quarter of 2026 and the negative 3.9 million in the prior year.

Additionally, Dialectic Technologies agreed to voluntarily convert the entire outstanding principal amount of its senior secured convertible notes, together with all associated accrued and unpaid interest into shares of our common stock. Third, a majority of the proceeds for the private placement was used to repay all previously outstanding term debt, with the remaining net proceeds to be utilized for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter is expected to be 1.5 million plus or minus 1 million. With that, I'll now turn the call to the operator for the Q and A session.

OPERATOR (Operator)

Jacob Stefan, Lake Street Capital Markets

Yeah, hey guys, appreciate you taking the questions. Nice quarter and nice guidance with the $45 million in backlog you said a couple of times throughout the call you expect to see backlog conversion improve through the year. I guess if you could kind of break down, you know, what, what your confidence level is in that. And you know, is that, is that coming from the, you know, the actual supply side and IBM or is that coming from somewhere else?

William White, Chief Financial Officer

Hi, Jacob. Yeah, I think it's a little bit different between flash drives, disk drives and tape drives. IBM is continuing to ramp up production of tape drives throughout the year. Our understanding is, you know, still a little tight in this quarter and in the June quarter. But as you go into September and December quarter, we should see a lot more tape drives out there, which would allow us to convert the backlog into revenue. On the tape library side.

Jacob Stefan, Lake Street Capital Markets

Okay, got it. And then just touching on kind of the gross margins. I know the comment this quarter was that you had to fulfill some orders at less favorable gross margins, but with 45 million in backlog, I guess, is that a concern moving forward or do you have a different kind of dynamic pricing strategy in place to mitigate that?

William White, Chief Financial Officer

But I think in general, I think we can work on the gross margin and improving it through the rest of the year.

Jacob Stefan, Lake Street Capital Markets

Tara Ilges (Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Corporate Secretary)

Got it. Very helpful. Yeah, yeah, absolutely. Maybe just one last one for me. Last quarter you guys talked about tape sales doubling sequentially this quarter. You mentioned, you know, active scale revenue had tripled year over year. You know, I'm wondering if you had any kind of update on the overall tape sales as it relates to last year versus even last quarter.

Hughes Mayrath (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah, I would say our strategy really is in component tightness. We can move some of the data from primary storage to tape. Activescales is actually a combo of flash and disk plus tape. So it's not 100% tape. But what it does is it makes sense the tape experience much faster on ingest and on cataloging and on retrieval. So basically that solution is very appealing for everybody because you can actually get high performance that you would get on disk.

I think people just realize they can't do it right now with today's budget. So that's why we're hitting the Playbox. It kind of helps.

Tara Ilges (Vice President, Corporate Affairs and Corporate Secretary)

Okay, got it. Very helpful. I appreciate it.

OPERATOR (Operator)

Thank you. And a reminder to the audience, to ask a question, press Star one on your phone. Our next question comes from Nahal Chokshi with Northland Capital Markets. Please state your question.

Nahal Chokshi (Equity Analyst)

Thank you. Especially on the demand side, and with respect to the demand side, they're giving us this backlog number of 45 million. I presume this is largely all product. And our math suggests that product bookings was probably like in the 70, $75 million range, which I think would then be up basically 2x year over year. Could you confirm if that's approximately right?

Hughes Mayrath (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah. Thank you, Noel. That is approximately right.

Nahal Chokshi (Equity Analyst)

Okay, great. And so I believe that this represents an even more bigger acceleration from the product demand. And we're seeing in the December quarter of about, I think, 30 or 35% year over year. So this acceleration that you're seeing, would you attribute it mostly to component price increases or is there a material element associated with incremental unit demand?

Hughes Mayrath (Chief Executive Officer)

We're still analyzing the average selling price, but for most of our products that was primarily driven by demand. It was not driven by average selling price, at least for the fourth quarter.

Nahal Chokshi (Equity Analyst)

Okay, so you did basically more units more well, and these would be basically more LTO 10 units or is it more hard sized units?

Hughes Mayrath (Chief Executive Officer)

There's a little bit of both, right? There's a little bit of both. I mean, what's changed year over year really is activescale really take off the most, which is a combo of disk drives and three drives into an object store. And that's really been the case right now. It's accelerated for like three or four quarters.

Nahal Chokshi (Equity Analyst)

Okay. Doesn't Activescale have a much higher gross margin profile than the rest of your product portfolio?

Hughes Mayrath (Chief Executive Officer)

And these were essentially what we call like they were pricing on shipment, which is, which is kind of crazy, right? Because our shipment can be anywhere from 6 to 12 to 14 weeks after you quoted the customer. So that was the really dynamic of the March quarter that was particularly harmful for everybody in the market.

Nahal Chokshi (Equity Analyst)

Okay, can you give us a sense as far as how much of a shift in mix towards active scale you're seeing? Is it like, you know, from 10% to 20% on a Cuba Q basis in dollar terms?

Hughes Mayrath (Chief Executive Officer)

Yeah. I mean we don't disclose our product breakdown in dollar terms, but I can tell you active scale triple year over year. And we're continuing to see momentum as we're right now in the late June timeframe. We're seeing a lot of demand for active scale cold storage.

Nahal Chokshi (Equity Analyst)

And then this active scale cold storage you would directly link towards the AI and HPC environments that you talked about earlier in the call.

Hughes Mayrath (Chief Executive Officer)

It's AI, it's HPC, it's in the media entertainment market where they use it for repository, anything to do. It's in genomics, customer, it's in medical research. Everybody consumes a lot of data and they need to have it available either for research or for access or to rehydrate back into, you know, into an M and E space. So it's across many vertical that are big data usages.

Nahal Chokshi (Equity Analyst)

Okay. And then you talked about expectations of getting back to a 40% gross margin. But if this mix shift persists and with normalized supply chains at some point in time, then is that 40% gross margin correct or is it actually much higher?

Hughes Mayrath (Chief Executive Officer)

Right. So there's a little bit of both. Take several aspects into consideration.

Nahal Chokshi (Equity Analyst)

Right. Okay. Well, let's just assume that you get back to 40% gross margin. What is the corresponding operating margin you can achieve, assuming that you continue to see sustained growth and achieve the operating leverage you hope to achieve over time.

Hughes Mayrath (Chief Executive Officer)

As we look at our gross margin going into the next year, we see a lot of benefits from holding the line on our fixed cost of goods. So that'll be one benefit where we'll see increasing benefits as our revenue increases. We'll also see a natural benefit from the average selling prices. While they were not a large impact in Q4, we expect them to be increasingly an impact and a beneficial impact to our margins going into this next year.

Nahal Chokshi (Equity Analyst)

I mean, I guess effectively what I'm trying to say is that can your OPEX get down to, say, 20% of revenue, or is it more like 30% of revenue and give us a sense as far as like on a percent of revenue basis of where it can go with as you achieve scale.

Hughes Mayrath (Chief Executive Officer)

Nahal Chokshi (Equity Analyst)

Okay. All right, thank you very much.

OPERATOR (Operator)

Thank you. And ladies and gentlemen, there are no further questions at this time. So with that, we will go ahead and conclude today's call. Thank you for participating and all parties may disconnect. Have a good evening. Thank you.