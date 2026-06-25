Methode Electronics Q4 2026 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

On Thursday, Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) discussed fourth-quarter financial results during its earnings call. The full transcript is provided below.

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The full earnings call is available at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2152/54113

Summary

Methode Electronics' fiscal 2026 net sales were approximately $1 billion, down 3% year-over-year, due to automotive program roll-offs and market challenges, but adjusted EBITDA increased 60% to $68 million.

Strategic initiatives included simplifying the portfolio, divesting Datamate for an $11 million gain, and relocating headquarters to improve operational efficiency and leadership.

The company expects fiscal 2027 net sales between $1.025 to $1.075 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $72 to $82 million, driven by a 60% anticipated growth in data center-related sales and operational improvements.

Operational highlights include a strong financial recovery through customer recoveries totaling $45 million, enhanced manufacturing execution, and significant restructuring efforts in Egypt and Mexico.

Management emphasized ongoing transformation efforts focusing on sustainable growth, with significant investments in leadership and strategic shifts towards high-growth areas like data centers and commercial vehicles.

Full Transcript

OPERATOR

Greetings. Welcome to the Methode Electronics fourth quarter and fiscal year 2026 results. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question and answer session will follow the formal presentation. If anyone should require operator assistance during the conference, please press Star 0 on your telephone keypad. Please note this conference is being recorded. I will now like to turn the conference over to your host, Joni Konstantelos, Managing Director.

You may begin.

Joni Konstantelos, Managing Director

Good morning and welcome to Methode Electronics fiscal 2026, fourth quarter and full year earnings conference call. Our fiscal 2026 financial results, including a press release and presentation, can be found on the Methode Investor Relations website. I am joined today by John De Gaynor, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Laura Kowalchik, Chief Financial Officer. Please turn to slide two for our safe harbor statements. This conference call contains certain forward-looking statements which reflect management's expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date hereof.

These forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor protection provided under the securities laws. Methode undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements to conform the statements to actual results or changes in Methode's expectations on a quarterly basis or otherwise. The forward-looking statements in this conference call involve a number of risks and uncertainties. We will also be discussing non-GAAP information and performance measures which we believe are useful in evaluating the Company's operating performance.

Reconciliations for these non-GAAP measures can be found in the conference call materials. The factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations are detailed in Methode's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as our 10-K and 10-Q. Please turn to slide 3 and I will now turn the call over to John De Gaynor.

Jon DeGaynor, President And CEO

Thank you, Joni, and good morning everyone. Thank you for joining us for Methode's fourth quarter and fiscal 2026 earnings call. I'd like to begin by thanking our global team for their dedication, resilience, and commitment to serving our customers throughout another dynamic year. Turning to slide 3. Fiscal 2026 was an important year for Methode. While we continue to operate in a challenging environment, including EV program delays and cancellations, customer production volatility, commercial vehicle end market softness, and ongoing supply chain and tariff-related complexities, we remain focused on the areas within our control.

Our priorities were clear: improve operational execution, strengthen financial performance, simplify the portfolio, generate cash, reduce leverage, and position the company for sustainable long-term value creation. For the full year, net sales were approximately $1 billion, down 3% from the prior year, reflecting North American auto program roll-offs, commercial vehicle market softness, portfolio actions, and significant customer program delays. To address and react to the customer program delays, our team negotiated approximately $45 million of customer recoveries, helping offset the impact of customer-driven program changes and creating both near-term and longer-term financial benefits for the company. These recoveries also helped reimburse a portion of the significant development, launch, and other program costs incurred by the company over the past several years. Despite the lower sales environment, adjusted EBITDA increased 60% to $68 million, driven by stronger operational performance, customer recoveries, disciplined cost management, and the benefits of actions taken across our global manufacturing footprint.

We also generated approximately $16 million of free cash flow through improved working capital management and inventory reduction initiatives. While these results do not yet reflect fully the potential of Methode, they demonstrate meaningful progress. We expanded margins, improved cash generation, and continued executing the operational and strategic actions necessary to create a more competitive and profitable company. Turning to Slide 4, as a reminder, our transformation journey began approximately two years ago and is focused on improving performance, strengthening the organization, and creating a platform capable of delivering sustained, profitable growth. Before discussing our progress in more detail, I think it is important to provide context on what the company has accomplished during that period because the headline financial results do not fully reflect the magnitude of the change that has occurred within Methode. First, we've been operating through a massive revenue headwind. Several mature automotive programs rolled off while anticipated EV program launches were delayed, resized, or canceled by customers.

As a result, expected replacement revenue did not materialize on the timeline originally anticipated. Despite those headwinds, we improved profitability, generated free cash flow, and strengthened our balance sheet, invested in future growth opportunities, and upgraded significant portions of the organization. Second, we spent considerable time and resources addressing legacy matters, including the SEC investigation, material weakness and internal control deficiencies, inefficient financial processes, and gaps within the finance organization.

Today, that work is largely behind us. The SEC investigation has concluded with no enforcement action. Our control environment is substantially stronger. We've rebuilt the finance team and management can increasingly focus our attention and resources on growth, execution, and customer engagement. Third, we believe the market underestimates the amount of operational work completed across the business over the last 24 months. We rebuilt leadership teams, upgraded talent, implemented a more rigorous operating cadence, strengthened manufacturing execution, improved supply chain discipline, reduced inventory, lowered scrap and freight costs, and increased accountability throughout our global footprint. Collectively, these actions have fundamentally improved the quality of the business. Turning to Slide 5, we are beginning to see tangible evidence that our efforts are working. Our progress can be viewed through three areas: our people, the strategic actions we've taken, and improved operational performance. Starting with our people, we've invested heavily in building the leadership team and operating model needed for the next phase of Methode's evolution.

Over the past two years, we substantially reshaped the organization, including changes to eight of our 10 executive leadership positions and nearly half of the top 100 leadership roles globally. The relocation of our headquarters from Chicago to Southfield, Michigan provided an opportunity to rebuild much of our corporate organization, particularly within finance and HR. We established a stronger team, improved financial rigor and visibility, and created greater accountability across the business.

We also upgraded leadership across engineering, product management, sales, operations, and strategy while expanding capabilities that support our growth initiatives, including data centers. At the same time, we've been transitioning from a decentralized structure to a more globally aligned and collaborative operating model. This is improving coordination across regions, strengthening accountability, reducing redundant efforts, and driving more consistent execution throughout the company.

Turning to strategic actions, our focus has been on simplifying the portfolio and directing resources toward higher growth opportunities. One of the clearest examples of this redirection is our data center business. I will discuss that in more detail shortly, but we continue to see strong momentum and expected significant growth in fiscal 27. The actions we have taken with customers reflect the more disciplined commercial approach we have implemented across the organization, which has helped improve program economics and offset a portion of the external headwinds affecting the business.

From a portfolio and footprint rationalization perspective, we completed the divestiture of Datamate, generating an $11 million gain and further aligning the company around our long-term growth priorities. We also sold our Howard Heights, Illinois facility, generating approximately $5 million in cash proceeds. Operationally, we continue to make measurable progress across our manufacturing footprint. Egypt remains one of our strongest examples of what improved execution can achieve.

Methode has more than 60 years of expertise designing and manufacturing complex, high-performance power interconnect solutions, often pushing the limits of thermal and electromagnetic constraints to achieving demanding power density, weight, and reliability requirements. Those capabilities have supported a diverse set of end markets over the years, including automotive, commercial vehicles, aerospace, defense, data center, and other industrial applications.

Today, we are engaging directly with hyperscale customers to address their needs for shortened lead times and supply chain stability. Simultaneously, we are bringing creative solutions to them to address AI-driven demand for power density and helping to enable a more efficient future based on automotive-grade safe deployment of 800-volt DC rack architectures. During fiscal 2026, we generated approximately $80 million of data center-related sales.

For fiscal 26, selling and administrative expenses were $170.3 million compared to $163.9 million. The increase was driven primarily by foreign currency translation, higher employee compensation costs, and restructuring charges partially offset by lower professional fees. Income tax expense was $12.3 million in the fourth quarter compared to a tax benefit of $2.1 million. For fiscal 26, income tax expense was $25 million compared to $12.5 million.

OPERATOR

Your first question for today is from Gary Prestopino with Barrington.

Gary Prestopino (Equity Analyst)

Hey, good morning all.

Jon DeGaynor, President And CEO

Good morning, Gary.

Gary Prestopino (Equity Analyst)

Congratulations, John and Laura, on what you've done with the company so far. Couple of questions here. First of all, in the data center business, can you just remind me of what you're actually selling into that business? I believe it's bus bars, right?

Jon DeGaynor, President And CEO

Gary, as we've talked about, both the results of fiscal 2026 and the guide for fiscal 27 are based on our current bus bar business into the hyperscalers. When we reference the future technology and the 800-volt architectures, none of that is in our guide. That is opportunity that we're working on and we're really excited about, but none of that's in the revenue guide for 27.

Gary Prestopino (Equity Analyst)

Okay, so right now it's just all bus bars, which is good. And then the other, the other thing, could you maybe just talk about these recoveries? These recoveries were from the automotive programs that you guys had taken on over the last couple of years, correct? Due to the old management team or these agreements that you guys had put in place, and then the market just really turned against you in a sense that the volumes you anticipated were not there.

Jon DeGaynor, President And CEO

We had done all the work in our facilities, particularly in our Mexico facility, to be ready for those ramp-ups with the changes in the dynamics in the North American EV market that required us to go back to customers. So those were programs that were won years ago. That was revenue that was anticipated. And then over the last months, we've been negotiating with the customers to get these recoveries, and it is a team effort to get to the results that we got.

Gary Prestopino (Equity Analyst)

Okay, so do you feel that, I guess we didn't really talk too much about the automotive, but it seems like the automotive is not going to be really driving too much growth this year. Is this program of going back and getting recoveries, is that over? Or is that something that we can still anticipate is going to be an impact in fiscal 27 in terms of the auto programs and the expenses, et cetera, things like that?

Jon DeGaynor, President And CEO

So also, Gary, of the 45 million of the customer recoveries that we have already negotiated, we said that 19 million is impacting our earnings in FY26. We expect to recover the remaining 25 million over time, and that's through future pricing of customer production and tooling recoveries that we collect once our programs go into production. So we expect that to come in the next three to four years.

Gary Prestopino (Equity Analyst)

Okay, yeah, that's what I thought I heard you say. Okay, thank you.

Jon DeGaynor, President And CEO

Thanks, Gary.

OPERATOR

Your next question for today is from John Franzreb with Sidonian Company.

John Franzreb (Equity Analyst)

Yeah, congratulations, everybody, and thanks for taking the questions. I just want to recover. Go back to the recoveries. 20. I'm sorry, $19 million in 2026. How much was in the fourth quarter? And if I heard you correctly, this is revenue being recognized with no associated COGS, I'm guessing. Is that how it's dropping right down into the P&L?

Laura Kowalchik (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah. Hi, John. There was 22. All of the 22 million of sales was recognized in the fourth quarter. And there is a little amount of COGS. So there's 19 million flowing through, down to the earnings, down to the bottom line.

John Franzreb (Equity Analyst)

All right, got it, Laura. Thank you. I was wondering why the gross margin jumped up. That was one of my original questions. So can you just maybe walk us through a little bit on what's going on the tax line? That's for the full year. It's been all over the board. So this maybe just kind of recap. And how should we think about modeling that on an adjusted basis going forward?

Laura Kowalchik (Chief Financial Officer)

Yeah, so as I mentioned, we had 12 million in FY25 and 25 million of tax expense in FY26. This is primarily due to non-recoverability of non-deductible assets. So higher tax expense of non-deductible amounts as well as additional foreign tax expense. And then there is a one-time benefit in FY25. So that is non-recurring going forward. However, our guidance does have us in the tax expense range that we were in this year. So you can model it appropriately.

John Franzreb (Equity Analyst)

Got it, got it. And now on a go-forward basis, I think I brought this up last conference call, but the commercial vehicle market order book through May is up 112%. I'm curious if firstly your order book is similar to that kind of year-over-year growth and secondly, can you remind us how much in revenue commercial vehicles were in fiscal 2026?

Jon DeGaynor, President And CEO

So John, we base our guidance based on programs tied to IHS or third-party forecasts. So as you see order books going up, that is in our guidance and it does move that way. The split with regard to commercial vehicle revenue. Give me just a second and I'll... It's 10% of the total in fiscal 2026.

John Franzreb (Equity Analyst)

Got it. And from what I recall from years past, that was a higher contribution margin business than the overall portfolio.

Jon DeGaynor, President And CEO

I'm sorry, say that again. Sorry John, say that one more time.

John Franzreb (Equity Analyst)

In years past that that was a good contribution margin business. Is that still the case?

Jon DeGaynor, President And CEO

Yeah, it still is the case and we continue to, you know, refine that, refine that portfolio and actually grow that business with our customers. And as we've talked about in previous situations, they're looking to shorten their supply chains and strengthen their USMCA presence. And so we are actually moving business between regions to support our customers and we expect that to create additional opportunities for growth for us.

John Franzreb (Equity Analyst)

You know, one last question related to this and I'll get back into Q. From what I recall that this, some of these products are made in Mexico. So would this be part of the revenue recoveries that helps the Mexico facility? I don't know. Does it actually move into profitability in fiscal 27?

Jon DeGaynor, President And CEO

Part of it will be a commercial vehicle.

John Franzreb (Equity Analyst)

Got it. Thanks John. I'll get back into Q. Thanks.

OPERATOR

As a reminder, if you would like to ask a question, please press Star one. Your next question is from Luke Junk with Baird.

Luke Junk (Equity Analyst)

Jon DeGaynor, President And CEO

Luke Junk (Equity Analyst)

That is helpful, thank you. I want to switch gears to the data center opportunity and the guidance specifically. Just want to understand some of the girding to give you the line of sight to that 60% growth in terms of it sounds like you've got the orders in hand. Curious if there's any new program ramps in that. And then just in terms of the constitution of the business here in fiscal 27, how many customers you're actually working with right now.

Thank you.

Jon DeGaynor, President And CEO

Luke Junk (Equity Analyst)

A couple. And just to clarify, I think historically when this was not an area that was in focus, it was mainly a single customer relationship. Are you talking multiple programs with one customer or is it multiple programs and more than one customer? At this point.

Jon DeGaynor, President And CEO

It's multiple programs and multiple customers.

Luke Junk (Equity Analyst)

Understood. I'll leave it there. Thank you.

Jon DeGaynor, President And CEO

Great. Thanks Luke.

OPERATOR

Your next question for today is a follow-up question from John Franzreb. Your line is live.

John Franzreb (Equity Analyst)

Yes. Just a quick question on the bridge. The portfolio refinement portion of it, is that just the businesses that you've sold and exited or is there something else built in there for exiting maybe unprofitable product lines?

Jon DeGaynor, President And CEO

Yeah, John, that is the datamate business that we sold that we discussed as well as the appliance program roll-off in our interface segment.

John Franzreb (Equity Analyst)

Got it. So where are you in the strategic review of the product line profitability process? Especially considering all the new people that you brought in. I would imagine that would be something of a priority, John.

Jon DeGaynor, President And CEO

But yes, we will continue to work on that. And that leads to everything from customer negotiations as we look at unprofitable programs to also us deciding on certain product lines or segments that we will expand or that we won't continue with.

John Franzreb (Equity Analyst)

Got it. And John, maybe you could just update us on what's the plan for the interface segment on a go forward basis.

Jon DeGaynor, President And CEO

John Franzreb (Equity Analyst)

Got it? Got it. And just one last question. You highlighted in the prepared remarks debt reduction 26 versus 25 and you said managing the balance sheet would also be a priority in 2027. Can we expect continued debt reduction in 2027?

Jon DeGaynor, President And CEO

Yes, that's definitely a focus of our capital allocation.

John Franzreb (Equity Analyst)

Great. Thank you for taking my follow ups. Congratulations again.

Jon DeGaynor, President And CEO

Thank you.

OPERATOR

This concludes today's conference and you may disconnect your lines at this time. Thank you for your participation.