Okta Q1 2027 Earnings Call: Complete Transcript

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) held its first-quarter earnings conference call on Thursday. Below is the complete transcript from the call.

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View the webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/875269792

Summary

Okta Inc reported strong Q1 FY27 results, driven by large enterprises, partner engagement, and new products, with Okta and Auth0 platforms contributing to steady momentum.

The company's AI strategy is a major focus, emphasizing the management and governance of AI agents as identities, leveraging distribution, product breadth, and neutrality as competitive advantages.

Financially, Okta ended Q1 with $2.6 billion in cash and short-term investments, repurchased shares, and expects FY27 revenue growth of 9% to 10% and non-GAAP operating margin of 25% to 26%.

Strategic partnerships with major tech companies like ServiceNow, Google, and Amazon were highlighted as Okta integrates its AI identity management solutions.

Management is optimistic about the future, with strong pipeline growth for AI products, though these have not yet materially contributed to financials, and a focus on disciplined cost structure and long-term growth.

Full Transcript

Dave Giamarelli, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations at Okta

Hi everyone. Welcome to Okta's first quarter of fiscal 2027 earnings webcast. I'm Dave Giamarelli, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations at Okta. Presenting in today's meeting will be Todd McKinnon, our Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, and Brett Tye, our Chief Financial Officer. Eric Kelleher, our President and Chief Operating Officer, will join the Q and A portion of the meeting. At around the same time the earnings press release hit the wire, we posted supplemental commentary to our IR website.

Today's meeting will include forward-looking statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to statements regarding our financial outlook and market positioning. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date made. Information on factors that could affect our financial results is included in our filings with the SEC from time to time, including the section titled Risk Factors in our previously filed Form 10-K. In addition, during today's meeting, we'll discuss non-GAAP financial measures. Though we may not state it explicitly during the meeting, all references to profitability are non-GAAP.

These non-GAAP financial measures are in addition to and not a substitute for or superior to measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation between GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures and a discussion of the limitations of using non-GAAP measures versus their closest GAAP equivalents are available in our earnings release. You may also find detailed information in our Supplemental Financial Materials, which include trended financial statements and key metrics posted on our investor relations website.

In today's meeting, we will quote a number of numeric or growth changes as we discuss our financial performance, and unless otherwise noted, each such reference represents a year-over-year comparison. And now I'd like to turn the meeting over to Todd McKinnon.

Todd McKinnon, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

Thanks, Dave, and thank you everyone for joining us this afternoon. We're pleased with the strong start to FY27. Consistent with recent quarters, our results were driven by strength with large enterprises, partner engagement, and contribution from our newer products. Underpinning this performance is the durability of our core business, with the Okta and Auth0 platforms both contributing to steady momentum across our entire portfolio. That said, the number one topic of interest from customers to investors is Okta's AI strategy.

So today I'll focus my remarks on how Okta is uniquely positioned to capture the AI opportunity. The future of technology is agentic. For Okta, this represents a tremendous opportunity and an even greater responsibility. Every AI agent inside an enterprise is a new identity. Today, AI agents are the fastest-growing identity in the enterprise, but also the least governed. Okta helps bring agents under control by treating them as first-class identities that can be managed and governed by their existing identity management system.

We believe over time, most large enterprises will have more agentic identities than human ones. This shift broadens the attack surface because every agent comes with credentials, privileges, and the ability to act on a user's behalf. In turn, this raises the strategic value of the identity layer because governing autonomous systems requires the kind of control, audit, continuous intent-driven authorization, and real-time enforcement only an identity platform can deliver.

To help our customers confidently secure this shift, we're building on three unique advantages, each with powerful network effects: distribution, product breadth, and neutrality. Today, I'll cover all three. Starting with distribution, Okta pioneered identity for the cloud era. Over the past 17 years, we've built the most modern and comprehensive identity platform, which is now the identity system of record trusted by more than 20,000 customers. In the agentic era, identity becomes even more foundational.

When a customer secures their agents with Okta, they are not taking on a new platform. They are extending the trusted foundation they already rely on with Okta. We've already seen how our customers benefit from this expansion in other parts of our business. Customers are finding value in Okta's unified identity system as Okta Identity Governance was once again the leading contributor among our new products. This distribution flywheel is evident in our results.

Our new product portfolio represented approximately 25% of Q1 bookings, a meaningful increase from Q1 last year. We see a 40% ACV uplift when new products are included in a deal. The same customers who trust Okta for workforce and customer identity are extending that trust into agent identity. Our second unique advantage is product breadth. We are the only vendor with solutions that address both sides of the agent security problem. Okta for AI agents, which became generally available last month, gives enterprises a single control plane to discover, govern, and manage agents across their organization.

It is the first and best implementation of the blueprint for the secure agentic enterprise, an industry framework for bringing agents under control by answering the three questions that have dominated my customer conversations over the past several months: Where are my agents, what can they connect to, and what can they do? Enterprises need to maintain visibility and control over their sprawl of agents, ensuring they have governed identities, consistent access policies, and ways to shut them down to secure every agent end-to-end.

Okta provides customers with centralized visibility into agents with identity governance capabilities, including ownership, assignment, and lifecycle management, while giving IT and security teams critical security controls to deactivate rogue agents. For developers building AI agents, Auth0 for AI agents provides the identity foundation to ship secure agents inside their products. Auth0 for AI agents secures agents, APIs, and users effortlessly for B2B, B2C, and internal apps, all backed by the enterprise-grade Auth they already trust.

In tangible terms, pipe generation in Q1 was strong, driven in part by these two new products. The third unique advantage is neutrality, which is more important than ever. The AI landscape is evolving rapidly. Customers need an identity solution that frees them to choose whatever technology serves their business best without fear of vendor lock-in. As the leading independent neutral identity platform, Okta gives organizations the flexibility to do exactly that.

In the same way enterprises run workloads across multiple clouds, they are deploying agents across various platforms like OpenAI, Anthropic, Google, Microsoft, Salesforce, and a growing set of open-source frameworks. Managing and securing an autonomous workforce requires a neutral independent identity layer that others can't provide. In practice, cloud providers, model providers, and agent platforms are partnering with Okta to securely manage agent identities as they continue to proliferate across the enterprise.

Okta is the only modern identity platform purpose-built to sit above the agent ecosystem, and it federates with whatever identity provider a customer runs. That means the opportunity for Okta for AI agents is not limited to our existing workforce customers; it extends to every enterprise with a multi-platform AI strategy. These three advantages are unique and mutually reinforcing. The more organizations use Okta to secure their agents, the more identity signals flow into our platform and the stronger our governance and detection becomes.

And our neutrality allows us to secure current and future agent frameworks for customers, allowing Okta to capture more of the addressable market. Neutrality becomes even more important when it comes to technology partnerships and integrations. Like the traditional cybersecurity landscape, no single company can address the agentic security market alone. That's why we've partnered with AI leaders, from ISVs to hyperscalers to frontier AI vendors, and I'd like to highlight a few of those partnerships.

It's still early days, but the AgentIQ era is fundamentally transforming how we deliver success for our customers. By leveraging our unique advantages, great products, deep partnership, and industry expertise, we are well positioned to help customers thrive in this fast-moving landscape, which will unlock a new growth vector for Okta. To wrap things up, FY27 is off to a strong start as we look to build on our momentum as we move through this year and beyond.

I want to thank the entire Okta team and our loyal customers and partners who put their trust in us every day. And now here's Brett to cover the financial commentary.

Brett Tye (Chief Financial Officer)

We're also seeing the investments we've made in our partner initiatives take root as partner source bookings experienced a meaningful increase, including multiple million-dollar-plus deals in Q1. Moving on to our balance sheet and capital allocation, we had another strong quarter of cash flow in Q1 and ended the quarter with a very healthy balance sheet consisting of approximately $2.6 billion in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments.

To wrap things up, we're optimistic about the trends we're seeing in the business. We've been disciplined with our cost structure while investing for growth, putting Okta in a great position to extend our leadership in identity security. We've demonstrated exceptional leverage in our model and are positioned to deliver profitable growth for years to come. With that, I'll turn it back to Dave for Q and A.

Dave Giamarelli, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations at Okta

Thanks, Brett. I see that there are already quite a few hands raised, and I'll take them in order until the top of the hour. In the interest of time, please limit yourself to questions. So with that, we'll take the first question from John Defucci at Guggenheim.

John Defucci, Analyst at Guggenheim

But we realize it's still early. Can you talk about how this is materializing in the market? Are customers actually at the point where they're securing agents yet, or are they just talking about it, or are there a lot of them that aren't even really doing that and you're trying to make sure you're in front of it? Thanks.

Todd McKinnon, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

It's a natural fit for us. So I think as they build out this infrastructure, we're in this really great position to have this be a super, super meaningful part of the business and TAM over the next several quarters and several years. And that's why we're working so hard to take advantage of it.

John Defucci, Analyst at Guggenheim

Todd, that all makes sense. If you could just, and this is the same topic, when do you think this will start to happen en masse? And like I said, you're up ahead of it.

Todd McKinnon, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

Like if you look at our 12% revenue growth, we look at net retention inflecting up to 107, you know, a CRPO of 12 that's being driven by Okta being put in a more strategic light because of this thought leadership in AI. And that's going to continue throughout the year as well.

John Defucci, Analyst at Guggenheim

Great. Thanks a lot, Todd.

Dave Giamarelli, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations at Okta

Thanks, John. Next up, let's go to Brian Essex at JPMorgan.

Brian Essex, Analyst at JPMorgan

Now that Mythos has come out blasting that you mentioned, I think CIOs are a little bit fearful of how the threat environment might accelerate. So could you tie that back into what you're seeing for demand and access to IT budgets? Are you getting that incremental spend? Is the panic around the threat environment a headwind to your sales cycles, or are you benefiting from it? We'd love to just get what you're hearing from customers.

Todd McKinnon, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

So that's why we're really excited about what's going on.

Brian Essex, Analyst at JPMorgan

That's helpful. But are you seeing that materialize in like accelerated sales cycles or is this more of a conversation?

Todd McKinnon, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

So I think this return to the fundamentals and knowing you have to fix your fundamentals is helping the identity market and the identity security market. I don't think it's necessarily showing up in agentic identity yet. That's still early, but it's accelerating. The importance of investing in your identity infrastructure and your identity security makes a lot of sense.

Brian Essex, Analyst at JPMorgan

Thank you.

Dave Giamarelli, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations at Okta

Great. Let's go to Todd Weller at Stevens.

Todd Weller, Analyst at Stevens

Thanks, Todd. Question for you on agentic. If you laser into kind of the runtime authorization and policy enforcement area, could you kind of provide some details on Okta's role in that layer and then how you interplay with some of these embedded capabilities we're seeing in the HyperScaler and Agentic AI platforms?

Todd McKinnon, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

They want flexibility and choice across multiple things.

Eric Heath, Analyst at KeyBank

Thanks Dave. Congrats everyone. Todd, just to stick with the theme, I wanted to ask about the pricing strategy for AI agents and understand everything's early, so just curious to get your perspective on where the market is in terms of figuring out how we're going to price these things and then just any update you might be able to share on the outputs you're seeing from AI agent deals at this point.

Todd McKinnon, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

In other cases it might be literally one instance of an agent acting for many, many different use cases. So the industry is kind of figuring that out and we'll figure that over time how to monetize and price that now. But right now we're pricing for market share and reducing friction and how customers want to buy and we think that's the winning strategy.

Brett Tye (Chief Financial Officer)

Todd McKinnon, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

Dave Giamarelli, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations at Okta

Brad okay, next we'll go to Adam Tyndall at Raymond James.

Adam Tyndall, Analyst at Raymond James

All right, thanks Todd. You mentioned a building pipeline on AI. I wonder if you might help with the size of this maybe relative to other products in the past or maybe a different way to ask that to Brett.

Todd McKinnon, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

We vote with our dollars and we're investing a lot of R and D in these products and you just look at what is needed in the world and thousands and thousands of customer conversations. The need is there and, and customers are going to lay down these rails, they're going to lay down these rails of security and identity for their agents and we're there to convert that pipeline as soon as we get the opportunity.

Adam Tyndall, Analyst at Raymond James

Todd McKinnon, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder

They're both healthy. The Okta pipeline is bigger and I think that's because it's a little bit of a. I think the companies that are figuring out how to manage and deploy internal agents are further along than people building agents into their products, into their websites. But I think that they're both going to be big opportunities over time.

Josh Tillman, Analyst at Wolf Research

Hey guys, thanks for sneaking me in. Maybe I'll call it a two parter. So Dave doesn't kill me, but the first one is just really strong short term bookings. I think some of the strongest we've seen in a while. How durable is that growth? I mean just maybe my second part completely.