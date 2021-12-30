 Skip to main content

Kroger Adopts $1B Share Buyback Program
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 30, 2021 8:50am   Comments
  • Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) said its Board of Directors had authorized a new $1 billion share repurchase program.
  • The buyback plan replaces the current authorization, with about $157 million remaining as of December 29, 2021. 
  • The share repurchase program has no expiration date but may be suspended or terminated by the Board of Directors at any time.
  • Kroger held $2.29 billion in cash and equivalents as of November 6, 2021.
  • Price Action: KR shares are trading higher by 1.66% at $45.45 in premarket on the last check Thursday.

