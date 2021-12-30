Kroger Adopts $1B Share Buyback Program
- Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) said its Board of Directors had authorized a new $1 billion share repurchase program.
- The buyback plan replaces the current authorization, with about $157 million remaining as of December 29, 2021.
- The share repurchase program has no expiration date but may be suspended or terminated by the Board of Directors at any time.
- Kroger held $2.29 billion in cash and equivalents as of November 6, 2021.
- Price Action: KR shares are trading higher by 1.66% at $45.45 in premarket on the last check Thursday.
