IGT Extends Contract With AGLC
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 7:48am   Comments
IGT Extends Contract With AGLC
  • International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) subsidiary, IGT Canada Solutions ULChas signed a five-year contract extension with Alberta Gaming, Liquor, and Cannabis (AGLC).
  • IGT will deliver an enhanced version of its INTELLIGEN systems software and continue to be the AGLC's central systems provider. The extension runs through July 2026.
  • The latest version of INTELLIGEN includes improved network diagnostics and stability. 
  • AGLC will also receive several iLINK Ultras, IGT's latest retailer site controller, with a separate point-of-sale device and logic box for increased flexibility and an updated user interface.
  • Price Action: IGT shares are trading lower by 0.11% at $27.92 in premarket on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts Sports General

