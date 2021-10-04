IGT Extends Contract With AGLC
- International Game Technology PLC (NYSE: IGT) subsidiary, IGT Canada Solutions ULC, has signed a five-year contract extension with Alberta Gaming, Liquor, and Cannabis (AGLC).
- IGT will deliver an enhanced version of its INTELLIGEN systems software and continue to be the AGLC's central systems provider. The extension runs through July 2026.
- The latest version of INTELLIGEN includes improved network diagnostics and stability.
- AGLC will also receive several iLINK Ultras, IGT's latest retailer site controller, with a separate point-of-sale device and logic box for increased flexibility and an updated user interface.
- Price Action: IGT shares are trading lower by 0.11% at $27.92 in premarket on the last check Monday.
