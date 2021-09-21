Stantec Bags Architect-Engineer Services Contract From USAID
- Stantec Inc. (NYSE: STN) has been selected by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to provide global architect-engineer (A/E) services through a five-year, $800 million multiple-award task order contract.
- Services under the contract include planning, design, rehabilitation, and construction supervision to develop schools, health facilities, energy, water, sanitation, agriculture, and transportation-related infrastructure.
- Stantec's International Development team, based in Washington D.C., will oversee the contract and management of the subsequent task orders.
- Stantec expects revenue and backlog from this contract to be recognized over the five-year term.
- Price Action: STN shares are trading lower by 0.28% at $49.09 on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.