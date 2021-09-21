 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stantec Bags Architect-Engineer Services Contract From USAID
Akanksha , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 21, 2021 1:11pm   Comments
Share:
Stantec Bags Architect-Engineer Services Contract From USAID
  • Stantec Inc. (NYSE: STNhas been selected by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) to provide global architect-engineer (A/E) services through a five-year, $800 million multiple-award task order contract. 
  • Services under the contract include planning, design, rehabilitation, and construction supervision to develop schools, health facilities, energy, water, sanitation, agriculture, and transportation-related infrastructure.
  • Stantec's International Development team, based in Washington D.C., will oversee the contract and management of the subsequent task orders.
  • Stantec expects revenue and backlog from this contract to be recognized over the five-year term.
  • Price Action: STN shares are trading lower by 0.28% at $49.09 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (STN)

US Navy Selects WSM Pacific SIOP JV For West Coast Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Earnings Scheduled For August 4, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Contracts

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com