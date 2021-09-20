 Skip to main content

Why DraftKings Shares Are Falling
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
September 20, 2021 2:34pm   Comments
Draftkings Inc (NASDAQ: DKNG) shares are trading lower by 6.3% at $56.62 amid overall market weakness as stocks across sectors fall on COVID-19 concerns and China volatility. Investors also await the Feds two-day meeting beginning on Tuesday.

DraftKings is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports (DFS), sports betting, and iGaming opportunities and is also involved in the design & development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook and casino gaming products.

DraftKings has a 52-week high of $74.38 and a 52-week low of $34.90.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

