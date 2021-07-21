 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

STMicroelectronics, Unilumin Develop LED Display For Advanced Video Solutions
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 6:38am   Comments
Share:
STMicroelectronics, Unilumin Develop LED Display For Advanced Video Solutions
  • STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE: STM) and Chinese LED display provider Unilumin collaborated to develop a new Unilumin display using the ST60A2, ST's 60GHz RF transceiver for advanced high-data-rate contactless-transfer solutions.
  • The ST60A2 contactless connectivity technology opens up new products and applications for advanced video solutions, Unilumin Director Tao Zheng said.
  • Unilumin solution, created with STMicroelectronics, will be applied in new LED-based display products launched throughout 2021.
  • Price action: STM shares traded higher by 2.06% at $37.70 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (STM)

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
CitiGroup Raises STMicroelectronics Rating To Buy, Sees 26% Upside Potential
STMicroelectronics, Feig Electronic Bond Over Contactless Product Personalization For Logistics
STMicroelectronics Authorized $1.04B Stock Buyback Program
STMicroelectronics, Eyeris Partner Over Global-Shutter Sensor Solution For Vehicle Cabin
Renault, STMicroelectronics Collaborate On Power Electronics Systems
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com