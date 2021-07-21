STMicroelectronics, Unilumin Develop LED Display For Advanced Video Solutions
- STMicroelectronics NV (NYSE: STM) and Chinese LED display provider Unilumin collaborated to develop a new Unilumin display using the ST60A2, ST's 60GHz RF transceiver for advanced high-data-rate contactless-transfer solutions.
- The ST60A2 contactless connectivity technology opens up new products and applications for advanced video solutions, Unilumin Director Tao Zheng said.
- Unilumin solution, created with STMicroelectronics, will be applied in new LED-based display products launched throughout 2021.
- Price action: STM shares traded higher by 2.06% at $37.70 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
