 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Ansys To Support AWS Arm-based Graviton2 Processors
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 10:00am   Comments
Share:
Ansys To Support AWS Arm-based Graviton2 Processors
  • Ansys Inc (NASDAQ: ANSS) and Arm are providing simulation solutions for AWS Graviton2 processors empowering Ansys customers with more affordable access to Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud computing resources.
  • The collaboration marks the debut of Ansys' electronic design automation (EDA) semiconductor simulation solutions on the Arm Neoverse architecture to drive design efficiency and ensure optimum chip performance. 
  • The Ansys products on Amazon EC2 helps to lower cloud computing expenses. 
  • The AWS Graviton2-powered EC2 instances are helping to deliver a robust solution that's ideal for compute-intensive, high-performance computing applications, which makes the cloud accessible to more customers.
  • Price action: ANSS shares traded lower by 1.08% at $346.01 on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + ANSS)

Is Now The Time To Buy Into GameStop, ContextLogic (Wish), Or Zoom?
Apple May Be Trailing Google, Facebook In YTD Gains By Far But Munster Still Expects It To Be Top-Performing FAANG Stock In Rest Of 2021
What You Should Know About Wally Funk — The 82 Year Old Woman Flying To Space Alongside Jeff Bezos
'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Stomps 'Black Widow' At Weekend US Box Office
Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Preparing For Rocket Launch Into Space
Identifying The Next Gamma Squeeze With SpotGamma
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com