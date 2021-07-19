Ansys To Support AWS Arm-based Graviton2 Processors
- Ansys Inc (NASDAQ: ANSS) and Arm are providing simulation solutions for AWS Graviton2 processors empowering Ansys customers with more affordable access to Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud computing resources.
- The collaboration marks the debut of Ansys' electronic design automation (EDA) semiconductor simulation solutions on the Arm Neoverse architecture to drive design efficiency and ensure optimum chip performance.
- The Ansys products on Amazon EC2 helps to lower cloud computing expenses.
- The AWS Graviton2-powered EC2 instances are helping to deliver a robust solution that's ideal for compute-intensive, high-performance computing applications, which makes the cloud accessible to more customers.
- Price action: ANSS shares traded lower by 1.08% at $346.01 on the last check Monday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media