Five9, Mitel Forge Cloud Contact Center Partnership
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 26, 2021 10:08am   Comments
  • Five9 Inc (NASDAQ: FIVNforged a partnership with business communication provider Mitel to make the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center available for Mitel’s advanced contact center as a service (CCaaS) solution customer requirements.
  • Mitel partners will now have access to the Five9 product portfolio, including the core Five9 Platform, Workforce Optimization (WFO), Intelligent Virtual Agents (IVA), Agent Assist, and Workflow Automation (WFA).
  • The partnership will include sales support from both Mitel and Five9.
  • The combination of Mitel’s communications solutions, global footprint, and extensive partner community with the Five9 Intelligent Cloud Contact Center suite will drive productivity and transform customer engagement experience for international organizations, FIV9 President Dan Burkland said.
  • Price action: FIVN shares traded higher by 0.96% at $175.36 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsNews Tech Media

