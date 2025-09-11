Robinhood Reports August Operating Figures

Robinhood Markets, Inc. HOOD reported select August operating data after Thursday’s closing bell. Here’s a look at the monthly figures.

HOOD August 2025 Operating Data

Funded Customers at the end of August were 26.7 million, down approximately 10,000 from July 2025 and up approximately 2.4 million year-over-year.

Total Platform Assets at the end of August were $304 billion, up 2% from the end of July 2025 and up 112% year-over-year.

Net Deposits were $4.8 billion in August, or a 19% annualized growth rate relative to July 2025 Total Platform Assets. Over the last twelve months, Net Deposits were $61.6 billion, or an annual growth rate of 43% relative to August 2024 Total Platform Assets.

Equity Notional Trading Volumes were $199.2 billion, down 5% from July 2025 and up 107% year-over-year.

Options Contracts Traded were 195.5 million, roughly flat to July 2025 and up 33% year-over-year.

Robinhood App Crypto Notional Trading Volumes were $13.7 billion, down 18% from July 2025 and up 154% year-over-year.

Bitstamp Exchange Crypto Notional Trading Volumes were $14.4 billion, up 21% from July 2025.

Margin balances at the end of August were $12.5 billion, up 10% from the end of July 2025 and up 127% year-over-year.

Total Cash Sweep balances at the end of August were $34.1 billion, up 1% from the end of July 2025 and up 50% year-over-year.

Total Securities Lending Revenue in August was $53 million, down 13% from July 2025 and up 165% year-over-year.

HOOD Price Action: HOOD stock was little changed following the report, trading 0.35% lower at $117.34 in Thursday’s extended trading. Robinhood shares were up 14% this week, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

