Best CBD Oil For Dogs 2021 - Reviews & Buyer Guide

Is your dog anxious, stressed, or suffering from arthritic pain? Pet owners are turning in ever-growing numbers to non-high-inducing CBD oil to treat their four-legged friends for a whole range of ailments from chronic pain, anxiety, stress, depression, and seizures to osteoarthritis and inflammation. Many pet owners say full-spectrum is the best CBD oil for dogs as it contains the most cannabinoids that can work synergistically to achieve the best health outcomes. The broad spectrum contains multiple cannabinoids but aims to have zero THC. CBD isolate contains only CBD.

Honest Paws Dog Oil

Thoroughly lab tested

The oil comes from hemp organically grown in Colorado

CBD oil derived via CO2 extraction

Best CBD Oil Dog Products To Buy 2021

1. Honest Paws Dog Oil – Top Pick



Pros

Premium products certified by the National Animal Supplement Council (NASC)

30-day money-back guarantee

Glowing customer reviews

Cons

No adverse reviews seen

We like Honest Paws Dog Oil for the fact that its products are NASC-certified for quality and carry a Certificate of Analysis or COA which shows you the concentration levels of cannabinoid each CBD product contains and allows you to confirm THC level. The THC levels must be minimal as higher levels can be toxic to animals. In hemp-derived CBD, from which Honest Paws’ products are made, the THC percentage is typically 0.3 or less. Its full-spectrum CBD oil is derived via CO2 extraction from Colorado-cultivated hemp plants. We also like its 30-day money-back guarantee. Honest Paws makes it easy for you to dose your dog. It makes its tinctures in a variety of potencies — 125mg, 250mg, 500mg, or 1,000mg and gives you instructions on how to choose the right potency for your dog. If you want to administer CBD to your pets using the oil directly, the company provides a 1mL dropper. The Honest Paws CBD has also been voted as the top CBD oil for dogs by Observer and RiverFront Times.

2. Honest Paws CBD Dog Treats – Best Treats



Pros

Wide choice of CBD dog treats

Made with organic, full-spectrum hemp oil containing naturally recurring CBD

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

No adverse reviews seen

No matter whether your dog likes crunchy or soft chew treats, Honest Paws CBD Dog Treats has got you covered. For a classic crunchy texture, dog owners should check out its Bites. If you’ve got a smaller or older dog, your canine friend may prefer the company’s Soft Chews. The chews are targeted to help all kinds of conditions and are made with organic, full-spectrum hemp oil with naturally occurring CBD and other natural ingredients.

Their Calm line, which comes in bites and soft chew formats, is specifically formulated to promote relaxation in stressed-out dogs.

Their Relax offering is intended to relieve occasional joint stiffness and discomfort. The mobility collection is made to support mobility in your dog.

The Wellness bites are aimed at combating seasonal allergies, supporting sensitive skin, and boosting overall wellness.

And dosage instructions for administering the dog treats are straightforward. Dogs weighing less than 25 lbs can have one 5mg treat per day. If your animal friend weighs 25-50 pounds, you can give them two 5mg treats a day. If your dog is over 50 pounds, they can have three 5mg chews a day. The treats come in a variety of flavors from poultry and peanut butter (reviewers say dogs seem to like these the most) to turmeric.

Also, to make sure your pup is happy, Honest Paws offers a 30-day money-back guarantee with no ifs, ands, no buts.

Pros

Crafted with premium organically grown Colorado hemp

A wide number of potency choices

Convenient subscription service for regular use

Cons

Sometimes sells out

HolistaPet’s CBD Dog treats use high quality, full-spectrum CBD oil extracted from industrial hemp grown in Colorado. All ingredients in the company’s product range are organic. The treats also include important superfood ingredients such as turmeric powder, Boswellia, hemp seed powder, and flaxseed that are combined with CBD oil. This high-quality CBD makes for a powerful combination for your dog’s health. The company also offers various kinds of CBD dog treats, each formulated to suit your pets’ needs. There are CBD Calming Chews for Dogs; CBD Treats+ Heart & Immune Care; CBD Dog Treats + Joint & Mobility Care; and CBD Dog Treats + Stress & Anxiety Relief. Then there are also CBD Capsules for Dogs & Cats and CBD Oil for Dogs & Cats. The company extracts the CBD using carbon dioxide (CO2), an environmentally friendly production method. CO2 extraction results in no toxins or harsh chemicals remaining in the final product. Then the products are tested by third-party companies to get Certificates of Analysis (COA’s). In addition, there’s free shipping on all orders.

Pros

SFDA Certified Organic

Offers broad and full-spectrum CBD Oil tinctures

Third-party lab tested

Cons

No bad reviews seen

Joy Organics offers both broad-spectrum and full-spectrum CBD oils certified as organic by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA). Aside from its people products, it makes CBD products for dogs, crafting pet tinctures and dog chews to support their physical and mental wellbeing. The beef-flavored CBD Dog Treats are formulated with water-soluble CBD powder and other premium ingredients that create a tasty dog chew.

It also sells Pet CBD Oil Tincture made with only two premium ingredients: organic olive oil and organic broad-spectrum hemp extract. This CBD Oil Tincture for pets gives your furry companions all the benefits of its 0.0% THC. The company says each ingredient used is meticulously sourced, lab-tested and a purification process that involves supercritical CO2 which ensures the hemp’s beneficial phytocannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids are preserved.

Before it sells any batch, the product undergoes third-party lab testing which the company says has set a new gold testing standard for the industry. Each batch receives the most comprehensive testing available: microbial (E. coli, yeast, mold), potency (ensuring what’s on the label is in the bottle), heavy metals (checking for the presence of lead, arsenic, mercury, and cadmium) and a total of 60 pesticides.



Pros

Ultra-premium US-made CBD oil

Bacon-flavored canine CBD treats

Free shipping to US customers

Cons

Some certificates of Analysis (COA) reported showing a laboratory-detected difference in the amount of CBD in products compared with label claims

Customer report problems with ordering from outside the US

CBD is made in distinct concentrations for easier dosing and is designed to help owners give just the right amount of CBD oil and treats to their dogs, leveraging the pets’ endocannabinoid system to produce the best results for anxiety, pain, inflammation, and other problems. It offers a wide variety of pet treats tailored for stress and anxiety and joints and mobility as well as specially sized bottles of CBD oil intended for small dogs (250mg strength), medium build dogs (500mg strength), and large breeds (1,000mg strength). Made with non-GMO, broad-spectrum CBD — with non-detectable levels of undesirable high-inducing THC, the company’s CBD pet oil is produced with human-grade ingredients, free of harmful additives, composed of purified, organic hemp oil, and complemented by a tasty, all-natural bacony flavor.

Pros

Reasonably priced

Tasty treats

Cons

A few customers complain of shipping issues and poor customer service but they are in the minority

Charlotte’s Web’s range of products includes chicken-flavored oils, botanical blends, and tropical balm to help keep your dog calm and relaxed, promote healthy hips and joints and support their skin health as well as deliver other therapeutic benefits. The company says it’s in the process of obtaining official USDA Organic Certification, but that it already practices organic and sustainable cultivation.

Calming Pet Chews feature a botanical blend of CBD, valerian root, passionflower extract, and chamomile to promote a calm disposition.

The firm's Hip and Joint Pet Chews are infused with glucosamine, turmeric, and chondroitin along with full-spectrum hemp extract to help relieve joint stiffness.

The Full Spectrum Hemp Extract Drops feature a full spectrum of hemp-derived cannabinoids, including naturally occurring CBD.

The company even offers a CBD pet adoption box called Welcome to the Family, for a newly adopted or fostered dog to help promote a sense of calm and ease the anxiety of what could be a stressful shift to a new home.



Pros

Full-spectrum, organically grown

Uses CO2 extraction to obtain a complete range of cannabinoids, terpenes, essential oils, and other beneficial phytonutrients.

Free shipping to US destinations

Cons

No adverse reviews seen

NuLeaf’s CBD oil is a whole-plant extract containing a full-spectrum range of synergistic cannabinoids and terpenes. Its organic hemp plants are grown in Colorado and the company says it controls the entire farming and production process from seed-to-shelf to guarantee top-quality products. The company’s CBD oil for dogs contains 60 mg/ml, making it easier to administer. Each drop of CBD oil can be added to a dog’s food, a favorite treat, or fed directly. NULeaf, one of the leading US pioneering hemp companies founded by plant-medicine advocates, uses CO2 extraction that involves no chemical solvents to yield a more potent blend. Users’ reviews say how the company’s products, which are third-party lab-tested, helped boost their dogs’ energy levels, eased arthritic stiffness, calmed their anxiety, and offered a variety of other benefits.

Pros

Largest US privately-owned CBD company offers gold-standard quality control

CBD oil for dogs products contain an easy, accurate measuring system for dosing

Cons

Some customers report their pets don’t like the taste of products

Green Roads’ products are widely sold across the United States. Ranked as the largest privately-owned CBD company in the US, its products are formulated in different strengths for small, medium, and large dogs, making it easier for pet owners to dose their animals. Its blends of cannabinoid extracts derived from US-grown hemp and MCT oil base (which makes it easy for pets to digest) offer a host of CBD benefits. They boost calmness for dogs in stressful moments such as visiting the vet or thunderstorms and help with age-related issues and other problems. All product batches are independently lab-tested and customers can see the results of the tests using a QR code on the package. The CBD oil products include an easy and accurate measuring system. The company uses CBD and other natural compounds that contain no artificial ingredients or harmful chemical substances.

Pros

Lab-tested, full-spectrum oil

Pharmacist formulated

Cons

Some users complain treats too hard for older dogs’ teeth

Some users report pets don’t seem to like treats’ taste

The Pet Hemp Company sells both CBD Oil for Dogs, CBD Dog Treats as well as CBD Capsules. All its products are made from the US organically grown, high-quality ingredients. The company likes to boast that it treats “every animal as our own” by putting their health first.

It says everything it sells is pharmacist-formulated to the highest quality standards and that its products contain no harmful THC so there are no psychoactive effects on pets. Importantly, the Pet Hemp Company aims to supply consistent dosages. Their dog treats are tailored to treat a variety of conditions. There are the Anxiety and Stress Relief formulation which comes in a green apple and peanut butter flavor. Its Repair treat is flavored with pumpkin spice and cinnamon. Then there is its blueberry and sweet-potato flavored immunity-support CBD treats along with its capsules in 150mg, 300mg, 600mg, 1,200mg, 3,000mg strengths. Every CBD product batch is a third-party lab tested for strength and toxic chemicals.

Is It Safe To Give A Dog CBD?

CBD oil is safe for dogs as long as the product carries a Certificate of Analysis showing that it’s pesticide-free and contains just trace amounts of the high-inducing compound THC. The American Veterinary Medical Association has told vets not to prescribe CBD oil until the US Food and Drug Administration clears the product for pets. But many vets are prescribing it anyway, based on studies and anecdotal reports that it helps pets’ mood, stress levels, and various physical conditions. One clinical study by researchers at Cornell University reported that CBD oil helped increase activity and epileptic ease pain in dogs suffering from osteoarthritis. Other studies have shown that CBD reduces seizures among dogs. Most importantly, when you’re shopping for CBD oil for your pet, look for an organic product.

How Do I Find High-quality CBD Oil For Dogs?

It’s buyer beware for those purchasing CBD oil for dogs as the market is still unregulated. The US Food and Drug Administration is framing testing and labeling rules for CBD products but they’re not ready yet. Until they are, pet owners are advised to look for products with analysis certificates from independent laboratories to ensure they’re purchasing the real deal and not a fly-by-night product. You want an organic product that is not only tested for its CBD contents but also the presence of toxic contaminants like pesticides. Also, you want to ensure the products contain only minimal amounts of THC as elevated doses of THC can be toxic for dogs.

How Much CBD Can You Give Dogs?

First thing is to talk to your vet before administering CBD oil to your pet. Make sure you follow the instructions on the CBD oil package. The dosing of CBD oil goes by the size of the dog. Normally, the companies making CBD oil for dogs give pretty detailed instructions. The basic rule is 0.2mg of CBD per pound which means that if your dog weighs 25 pounds, he should get 5mg of CBD. But dosing recommendations can vary substantially depending on the concentration of CBD in the oil product. For instance, the 75mg formula translates into 2.5mg of CBD per ml of oil. The 150mg formula will give you 5mg of CBD per ml of oil. The 300mg formula contains 10mg of CBD per ml of oil. Then, the 600mg formula offers 20mg of CBD per ml of oil. It’s best to abide by the golden rule of starting with a small dose and then increase to the manufacturer's dosage guidelines if you don't see the desired effects on your pet. If you’re only giving your dog CBD oil to improve his overall well-being and not for a specific ailment, a smaller dose than suggested by the manufacturer may be sufficient. CBD dog treats take a little longer than oils, as they must be digested. Depending on your dog’s metabolism and whether they have a full stomach, these will work in anywhere from 30 to 60 minutes.

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is CBD oil right for your dog?

Don’t worry. CBD made from hemp won’t get your dog high but according to research and anecdotal accounts, it could deliver a wide range of therapeutic benefits from easing your pet’s anxiety to reducing pain from arthritis by lowering inflammation.

Q: How does CBD Oil help dogs?

Dogs, and in fact all mammals, have an endocannabinoid system (ECS) which helps regulate the body’s systems. CBD interacts with the ECS via what are called cannabinoid receptors. Studies in humans and animals, as well as anecdotal reports, suggest that CBD stimulates ECS activity and can help with anxiety, aggression, pain, seizures, muscle spasms, anti-inflammation as well as other disorders.

Q: What are the side effects and risks?

While it’s not approved by the US FDA for the treatment of dogs or humans, CBD has a good safety profile. But giving too much can create a temporary drop in blood pressure, cause diarrhea, vomiting, decrease saliva production creating a dry mouth, and drowsiness. You want to make sure the CBD you are giving your pet is made by a reputed brand, is organic and third-party lab tested. CBD for dogs is derived from hemp which contains only trace amounts of the psychoactive compound THC (which can be toxic for dogs in large amounts). It’s important to speak to your vet before administering CBD to your dog. The vet can advise you on which CBD products to choose from and make other recommendations. It’s important to ensure that CBD will not interfere adversely with other medications your dog may be taking.

Q: Can my dog overdose on CBD?

A: Always follow the dosage directions given by the brand manufacturer and choose a reputable company. The recommendation is normally to start with a low dosage and slow and see what effects CBD has on the dog and then raise the amount if necessary. Researchers say CBD derived from hemp, which has less than 0.3% of the high-inducing compound THC, has proved to be extremely safe in dogs. But in the event you suspect THC toxicity — for instance, your dog has glassy eyes or shows an inability to eat or stand — take it to a vet immediately as other effects can include breathing problems such as respiratory depression.

