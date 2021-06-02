 Skip to main content

Why Skillz Is Trading Higher Today
Adam Eckert , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 02, 2021 9:27am   Comments
Skillz Inc (NYSE: SKLZ) is trading higher Wednesday morning after the company announced an acquisition that will allow it to create an esports advertising platform.

What Happened: Skillz entered into an agreement to acquire a leading technology-driven marketing platform, Aarki, for approximately $150 million in cash and stock. Aarki is a growing demand-side platform that engages in about five trillion monthly advertising auctions. 

“Aarki’s proven machine learning will pair with Skillz’s robust first-party data to create an unrivaled value proposition for game developers," said Andrew Paradise, CEO of Skillz. 

Price Action: Skillz has traded as high as $46.29 and as low as $12.40 since it went public via SPAC in December 2020. 

At last check Wednesday, the stock was up 4.7% in premarket trading at $17.80.

Photo courtesy of Skillz.

