Skillz to Acquire Advertising Platform Aarki for $150M to Expand Mobile Gaming Footprint
- Mobile game platform Skillz Inc (NYSE: SKLZ) inked an agreement to acquire a technology-driven marketing platform, Aarki, for $150 million in a cash and stock deal.
- The acquisition will expand Skillz’s footprint across the budding mobile gaming industry by combining its competitive platform with Aarki’s advertising abilities.
- Aarki’s 160 employees will join the Skillz workforce, and CEO Levon Budagyan will continue to lead the business as a Skillz division.
- The acquisition is estimated to close in Q3 2021.
- The integrated ecosystem is estimated to unlock new connectivity points between consumers, developers, and brands, pairing the right impression with the right user at the right time, all while delivering a superior user experience, Skillz CEO Andrew Paradise said.
- Skillz held $613 million in cash and equivalents as of Mar. 31, 2021.
- Price action: SKLZ shares traded higher by 5.30% at $17.89 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
